Where can I watch the eclipse in Stark County? A guide to eclipse-day events

Samantha Reilly, Education Naturalist with Stark Parks, talks about the upcoming Towpath to Totality solar eclipse event which will take place at St. Helena Park. Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The total solar eclipse will stretch across the country April 8. If you're looking to make an event of it, there are plenty of opportunities around Stark County to view it and experience the area.

Parts of northwest Stark County, such as Canal Fulton, will be in the line of totality. Other areas, such as Canton, will be in the area of a partial solar eclipse.

Visit Canton, the Stark County visitor's bureau, has put together a list of events and viewing spots for the solar eclipse.

Tonja Marshall, chief marketing officer for Visit Canton, said the eclipse is an opportunity to get people to travel to the county.

"This is a great opportunity, something that we don't necessarily have to put together a big program," she said. "Mother Nature is taking care of it for us and we happen to fall in just the right location."

She said the bureau has been specifically looking for events that can encourage people to extend their stay in the county.

"The key will be making sure we have programs and opportunities for people to not just watch the eclipse, but then maybe add on an additional experience," Marshall said.

Here's what's happening across Stark County:

The upcoming Towpath to Totality solar eclipse event will take place at St. Helena Park.

Stark Parks presents 'Towpath to Totality' event

If you're looking for an outdoorsy eclipse experience, Stark Parks is holding an eclipse day event at St. Helena Heritage Park, 123 Tuscarawas St. NW, Canal Fulton.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8. Eclipse glasses provided by the Great Lakes Science Center will be available first-come, first-served basis.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be eclipse-themed activities, such as crafts, educational presentations and an obstacle course.

"We're hoping that will draw people in that are in the community," said Angela Palomba, community engagement manager for Stark Parks. "We're wanting to put it out there so that there's an opportunity for people that are looking to come into town."

The partial eclipse will begin at 1:58 p.m. and totality will begin at 3:14 p.m.

Parking will be available at the park. There will be additional overflow parking available at the Lock 4 Trailhead, a short walk on the towpath away.

The park district is working with the city of Canal Fulton and the YMCA to put on the event.

Solar eclipse fundraiser at MAPS Air Museum

A map shows where totality can be experienced in Ohio during the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse.

The Military Aviation Preservation Society (MAPS) Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, Green, is opening to observe the eclipse.

The event is $40 per car. Admission includes parking and access to the museum.

Inside, visitors will have full access to tour the museum's 140 displays and 60 airplanes. The all-day event will also include movie viewing and lunch for purchase.

In the parking lot, each car will get two pairs of eclipse glasses and a view of the solar eclipse.

Kim Kovesci, executive director of the museum, said funds made from the event will go toward maintaining the museum and educating the public about the history of aviation.

"What we do, it's all about education," he said. "We get grants and fund high school trips for high school kids to come. We do four different counties, 23 different schools, 2,500 kids here at no cost to the school district."

The eclipse event can accommodate up to 360 cars. Kovesci said they have sold about a third of available tickets so far.

Total Eclipse of the Hart(ville)

Reserve free tickets to the eclipse viewing event at Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market on their website.

Experience a weekend of shopping and stargazing at Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8, there will be a DJ "to keep everybody excited," said Christa Kozy, marketing and group tours coordinator.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stark Library will provide kids games and activities such as a bounce house obstacle course weather permitting.

The free eclipse viewing package includes two pairs of eclipse glasses for the first 500 people who register and a spot in the viewing area located in the southwest corner of the campus.

Hartville Kitchen will also host Johnny Cash tribute artist Terry Lee Goffee at 7 p.m. April 8. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $45 for premium.

Watch party at Stark County Fairgrounds

The Stark County Fairgrounds will be opening from April 5 to April 8 for rides, games and concessions in observance of the eclipse.

Admission to the fair will be free. Ride prices may apply.

The fairgrounds, located in Canton, is not within the line of totality, but visitors can still watch the partial solar eclipse with the appropriate viewing glasses.

Camping spots will be available for $50 per day from April 4 until April 8. Call 330-452-0621 to reserve a spot.

