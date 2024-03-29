Where can you watch the 2024 solar eclipse in the Fayetteville area?

Despite the Fayetteville area not being in the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse on April 8, there are a few places nearby holding gatherings to watch the show.

Campbell University

Campbell University, roughly 33 miles northeast of Fayetteville's city center, is hosting a viewing event for the April 8 solar eclipse.

According to a news release, tents, tables and chairs will be set up outside the John W. Pope Convocation Center, 56 Main St., Lillington, near the statute of the school's mascot, the Fighting Camel. The first 200 guests will receive viewing glasses. A large screen will also be set up for those without glasses and there will also be a variety of scopes available for visitors and guests to view the event in several ways safely, the release said.

While Central North Carolina is not in the path of totality for the astronomical rarity, the area will see about 80% blockage of the sun by the moon’s shadow. The next eclipse viewable in the U.S. won’t happen again until 2044.

The eclipse begins at approximately 1:58 p.m. on April 8, with “maximum occultation” beginning at 3:15. The eclipse event ends at roughly 4:28 p.m., according to Jason Ezell, Campbell's assistant professor of physics.

“The eclipse drives home the point that the universe is ‘knowable,'” Ezzell said in the release. “The date and time of this particular eclipse has been known for centuries."

Fayetteville State University Planetarium

Closer to home, Fayetteville State University's Planetarium invites the public to view the 2024 solar eclipse through several telescopes from 2-4:30 p.m. April 8. Among the telescopes is FSU's new 70mm solar H-alpha telescope. A limited number of eclipse glasses for sale, the planetarium website states.

The gathering is in the quad northwest of the Fayetteville State University Planetarium, at 1200 Murchison Road in Fayetteville.

Spring Lake Community Library

The Spring Lake Community Library at 101 Laketree Blvd., invites the public to create solar eclipse viewers to observe the eclipse safely.

This event is part of the North Carolina Science Festival, a statewide celebration of STEM.

For more information call 910-483-7727 ext. 1459.

How can you safely watch the eclipse?

To avoid what happened to a New York woman when she burned her retina looking at the eclipse in 2017, you'll want to wear a pair of solar-viewing glasses. A list of suppliers for approved eclipse glasses can be found on NASA's webpage here.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology warns viewers to "never look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other similar devices," even if you are wearing eclipse glasses.

NASA’s website says the only safe time to look directly at the eclipse without eye protection is in the brief moment of “totality,” which is when the sun is 100% covered by the moon — something that won't happen for us here during this go-around.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Where can you see the 2024 solar eclipse in Fayetteville