Where can I watch the 2024 solar eclipse in the Lower Hudson Valley and New York?

Got your glasses all ready and studied up on the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8? All you need now is somewhere to watch.

Here's where you can do that in the Lower Hudson Valley.

The Westchester Parks Conservation Division is hosting five viewing events at local parks from 2-4 p.m. on April 8.

The events will be held at locations in North White Plains, Rye, Katonah, Yonkers and Cross River.

The Parks Department said each location will provide solar eclipse viewing glasses for attendees. Attendance and parking are free.

Rockland is hosting an eclipse event at Haverstraw Bay Park between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 8.

Solar eclipse viewing glasses for attendees will be provided.

Where can I view the eclipse in the rest of the Hudson Valley?

New York state parks also have viewings scheduled. In the Hudson Valley, Bear Mountain State Park, Minnewaska State Park and Rockefeller State Park Preserve are on the expansive list of New York state parks hosting eclipse events on April 8.

You can watch the eclipse in New York City (and get a cookie.)

Rockefeller Center is hosting an event on April 8. Admission is required.

Going to see the Monday, April 8 solar eclipse in the Hudson Valley? Even though the region isn't in an area where there'll be totality, those not in that path will see at least 88% coverage, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

Here's what you need to know.

Warby Parker's Westchester store is giving away free eclipse glasses beginning April 1. You can also get limited edition I Love NY eclipse glasses at Thruway rest areas and other specific locations throughout the state, while supplies last.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Where can I watch the solar eclipse in Westchester, Rockland, NYC