Question about where to vote for the Illinois primary election? We have you covered

An election year with major ramifications at the local, state and national levels, Illinois voters will head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday, March 19.

How do you know where to go, though? We have you covered.

Where is my polling location?

Finding your polling location can be done so by visiting the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

By entering your zip code, street number and street name, your location will be revealed.

What are polling hours?

Polling places are open 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. on election day.

Voters still in-line as polls close will still be able to cast their ballots.

What do I need to bring with me to the polls?

What voters need to bring to the polls depends on their registration status.

Eligible voters can register on election day as long as they bring two forms of identification, one at least showing their current address. Valid forms of identification, although not limited, are as followed:

Driver's license

Social Security card

Utility bill

Employee or student ID card

Lease or contract for a residence

Credit card

Civic, union or professional association membership card

FOID card

Registered voters will not need to show identification, but instead need to verify their signature.

What if I want to vote before election day?

The final week before the election, county clerk offices throughout the state are offering extending hours for in-person early voting. Call your local county clerk office to find out the hours.

