Here’s where you can view the solar eclipse and get free glasses in Stanislaus County

Our solar system will treat people to an eclipse of the sun next week, and local organizations will treat those in Stanislaus County to special viewing locations.

The Modesto Children’s Museum, along with Sutter Health, has set up designated viewing sites across the region for the Monday, April 8, eclipse. There also will be activities for all ages.

Sutter Health will provide free eclipse glasses for all attendees, “ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” according to a press release from the children’s museum.

In California, a partial eclipse will be viewable, while a total eclipse will be seen in other parts of the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sutter Health to provide this unique opportunity for our community to come together and witness the beauty of nature,” Christina Mize, director of advancement at the museum, said in the release. “Eclipses are rare occurrences, and we’re excited to make this event accessible to everyone, fostering a sense of wonder and curiosity about the universe.”

Two days prior, the Stanislaus County Library in Modesto will hold an event featuring a NASA solar system ambassador. The presentation will be April 6 in the library auditorium, featuring Diedre Bush of Modesto. She will discuss the eclipse and share information about the science behind solar eclipses, according to the Stanislaus Library website.

Free NASA eclipse glasses and related materials will be available, according to an email from Bush.

It is not safe to look at a solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

“Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing,” the NASA Eclipse Safety website says.

“Viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury,” according to the NASA website.

Because this region will experience only a partial eclipse, eye protection will be necessary the entire time.

The eclipse will obscure the sun by 36.84% in Modesto beginning at 10:14 a.m., reaching the maximum point at 11:14 a.m. and ending at 12:19 p.m., Bush said in the email.

Stanislaus County viewing sites

The April 8 free viewings are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to the museum press release.

“At each viewing site, attendees will not only have the opportunity to safely observe the eclipse but also engage in a variety of fun, exciting, and educational activities for all ages,” the release said.

Several of the Stanislaus County libraries make up the bulk of the children’s museum viewing locations. Here’s a list of the sites:

▪ Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

▪ Gallo Center for the Arts Rotary Garden, 1000 I St., Modesto

▪ Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road

▪ Keyes Library, 5506 Jennie Ave.

▪ Newman Library, 1305 Kern St.

▪ Oakdale Library, 151 S. First St.

▪ Patterson Library, 46 North Salado Ave.

▪ Riverbank Library, 3442 Santa Fe St.

▪ Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Road

▪ Turlock Library: 550 Minaret Ave.

For more on the viewings, see www.modestochildrensmuseum.org/eclipse.

