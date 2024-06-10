'Where do we go from here?' Tuscaloosa church marks 60th year since Bloody Tuesday

First African Baptist Church held a special service on Sunday to commemorate the 60th years since "Bloody Tuesday," a pivotal moment in the city's civil rights movement.

The service, organized by the Bloody Tuesday Committee, honored those who participated in Tuscaloosa's "Bloody Tuesday" march, which was designed to protest segregated facilities at the then-new Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

That day, June, 9 1964, law enforcement officers and an angry mob of white citizens brutalized a group of peaceful protesters.

Now, Tuscaloosa's Bloody Tuesday Committee and other community partners want to ensure that historic day is never forgotten.

"Some may ask in this room, 'Why do we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday,' " said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox during Sunday's program. "It is not to just not forget, it is to remember that this country in order to form a more perfect union, must celebrate its past."

June 9 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Liturgical dancers from Friendship Baptist Church Praise Team perform during the 60th anniversary commemoration of the Bloody Tuesday event in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa residents, church members and march participants, commonly referred to as foot soldiers, gathered in the church sanctuary to remember the Bloody Tuesday attack, which occurred outside and inside the church 60 years ago.

The service, which had a theme, "Where Do We Go From Here," included singing, dancing and fellowship.

The Rev. Ransey O'Daniel, the service's guest speaker, delivered a sermon with a message of thanks to the Bloody Tuesday foot soldiers for displaying what he called a noble act of selflessness. Several of the foot soldiers were in attendance and were given a standing ovation by the crowd.

"They came together to protest against racial segregation. They were not thinking of themselves, They were thinking (of) how to help somebody else," said O'Daniel, who serves as the pastor of the Christ Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa.

June 9 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Rev. Ransey O’Daniel delivers the message in First African Baptist Church during the 60th Anniversary commemoration of the Bloody Tuesday event in Tuscaloosa. Sixty years ago, marchers leaving the church were met by law enforcement officers and a deputized mob who beat and arrested many of the Civil Rights marchers who were walking to the Courthouse to protest the inclusion of segregated facilities.

Irene Byrd, who serves on the Bloody Tuesday Comittee, honored the foot soldiers and thanked them for their courage and activism.

"You are honored, you are special..." said Byrd, who also participated in the Bloody Tuesday march.

Byrd praised her fellow foot soldiers for their positive impact on Tuscaloosa's civil rights movement.

"We had a small part in changing in the face segregation in this city," she said.

Byrd said that she and the other marchers will always be known as the "young foot soldiers in the city of Tuscaloosa."

During the service, a video was shared showing U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who also commemorated the 60th anniversary June 7 on the House floor in Washington, D.C.

During her speech, Sewell recognized the Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

June 9 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The Bloody Tuesday Choir and the congregation sing during the 60th anniversary commemoration of the Bloody Tuesday event in Tuscaloosa. Sixty years ago, marchers were beaten and arrested by law enforcement officers and a deputized mob as they were going from First African Baptist to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to protest the inclusion of segregated facilities.

"Though lesser known, the events of Bloody Tuesday set the stage for Bloody Sunday and the eventual march from Selma to Montgomery. I commend the Tuscaloosa SCLC for their work to keep the memory of Bloody Tuesday alive. I ask my colleagues to join me in commemorating the 60th anniversary of Bloody Tuesday. We must never, ever forget," Sewell said.

Following the service, the church led a march to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy addressed the crowd in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.

The Rev. Walter Hawkins, pastor of Dry Creek Baptist Church in Fosters, also spoke at the courthouse.

After the march, participants returned to the church for a reception. The reception featured a book signing with University of Alabama associate professor of history John Giggie. Giggie presented his book, "Bloody Tuesday: Civil Rights History and Memory in Tuscaloosa," which is built on more than 100 oral histories, backed by media accounts and official records.

