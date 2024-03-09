Here is where work will be taking place on U.S. 131 this year

SCHOOLCRAFT – After navigating close to an eight-mile stretch of construction from May through December in 2023, motorists on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County this summer will finally get a break.

Unless their travels take them to Kalamazoo County.

The second phase of construction on U.S. 131 will center on southern Kalamazoo County and the village of Schoolcraft. The railroad crossing on the edge of the village limit will be closed for two weeks as a part of the road-upgrade project.

The first phase of a two-year, $51 million rehabilitation last year centered on U.S. 131 from the Rocky River bridge just outside Three Rivers north to XY Avenue in Schoolcraft Township.

Michigan Department of Transportation’s Nick Schirripa said the second phase of work will take place exclusively in Kalamazoo County and impact traffic flow in and around the village of Schoolcraft, as well as at a key intersection further north at Shaver Road.

“Like anything else, weather and other circumstances could impact our start date, but right now we’re looking tentatively at April 15,” he said. “We started the St. Joseph County portion of this job on May 1 last year and wrapped it up in December. Our plan is to get an earlier start on phase two and maybe finish a bit earlier. Nov. 15 is our target date.”

The segment to be upgraded this year represents about one-third of the overall 13.4-mile project.

Schirripa said work in 2024 will pick up at XY Avenue and continue north to Shaver Road. By comparison to what was done in 2023, work in 2024 will be much more of an inconvenience for motorists, Schirripa predicted.

Notably, there will be a two-week, full closure of U.S. 131 at the Grand Trunk Western Railroad crossing at the south end of Schoolcraft. In addition, repaving will continue from XY Avenue to Schoolcraft village limits, resuming from north of the village limits up to Shaver Road.

“There are three significant pieces to this year’s work … total closure for about two weeks at the railroad crossing in Schoolcraft; a separate closure of approximately two weeks on Shaver Road at U.S. 131, where we’ll rebuild that intersection; and we’ll be rebuilding U.S. 131 curb to curb inside (Schoolcraft),” he said. “It’s worth noting inside the village we’ll be upgrading the traffic signals at Lyons and Eliza streets where they intersect with 131.”

He said U.S. 131 in Schoolcraft will be shifted to one lane per direction while the rebuild takes place. Schirripa stated access to all businesses in Schoolcraft will remain available from rear entrances.

“There will be directional detours through the village, so while they’re building the northbound side, northbound traffic will be detoured,” Schirripa said. “When the work moves over the southbound side, southbound traffic will be detoured.”

Schirripa said detour routes have not yet been established, as MDOT will work with Kalamazoo County to identify those alternate roads.

In addition, Schirripa said it’s his understanding left-turn lanes will be added for southbound and northbound traffic on U.S. 131 wishing to turn east or west onto Lyons Street.

Regarding the Shaver Road intersection, Schirripa said westbound Shaver Road motorists wishing to go south onto U.S. 131 will do so with the benefit of a so-called Michigan left after turning north onto U.S. 131.

General contractor is Michigan Paving and Materials out of Kalamazoo.

“Construction last year went really smoothly … our general contractor really knocked it out of the park,” he said. “They did a great job, not just getting the work done on time, but get getting it done well and coming in right where we expected them to in a budgetary sense.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: U.S. 131 construction Schoolcraft