Where will students from new housing development go to school? Jackson Local decides

Jackson Local Board of Education

Tuesday meeting

ACTION: Heard the district is making a boundary change and assigning students living in a new housing development called The Glens to Amherst Elementary.

DISCUSSION: The 62-lot subdivision called The Glens of Jackson Township is being developed by Ryan Homes. The first phase includes 29 lots and construction has already started. The second phase is 33 lots which will start later this fall.

All 62 parcels are in the Lake Cable Elementary attendance area. Assistant Superintendent Barry Mason said that the new homes are built in what was an open field located between Amherst and Lake Cable Elementary schools.

Considering the current capacity issues at Lake Cable, Mason said that the new students will be assigned to Amherst Elementary. He mentioned that the district is not moving any current students from Lake Cable.

OTHER ACTIONS:

Approved a new two-year agreement with Aultman Hospital for athletic training services.

Authorized a gym floor replacement for Sauder Elementary School at a cost of $101,000. It will be completed by Ohio Flooring. The district is splitting the cost with the basketball boosters, making the district’s amount $51,000.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. June 25 at Jackson High School.

— Patricia Faulhaber

