When and where storms are expected near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Near record warmth is expected Monday with gusty winds and increasing humidity. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s. The record high for today is 79 set in 1974, so may be close.

A slow-moving cold front will spark off scattered showers and storms late Monday evening and into tonight. The most likely time for storms will be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. across the area. Some rain and thunder may linger in southern Illinois through 4 a.m.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here











The main concern will be spotty areas of hail up to the size of quarters. The threat of large hail should diminish after midnight. A few brief wind gusts are also possible. There is a low risk (2 out of 5) that we may see a couple of warnings late this evening.

Another good chance for widespread, soaking rain and thunderstorms will come late in the week. Download the FOX 2 apps for alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.