Where can you stargaze in St. Louis County?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — As temperatures rise and skies clear in St. Louis, there are locations around the area that are ideal for stargazers. From seasoned astronomers to curious beginners, these locations offer the perfect backdrop for observing the cosmos.

Currently, in the winter time, St. Louis Astronomical Society says that the winter sky is dominated by the constellation of Orion, rising due east as seen from St. Louis. If you have a good view of the western sky, check out for the Summer Triangle, which consists of three prominent stars: Vega, Deneb, and Altair.

The blog post further explains that you may also observe the constellations of Pegasus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, and Perseus. Additionally, during winter, Jupiter rises in the eastern part of the sky.

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead, one in custody

Ideal Times for Stargazing

According to the Space Tourism Guide, the best times of the year to go stargazing are days before, during, and soon after each new moon. The reason being, there is no moon in the sky to wash out any stars.

For the best seasons to go stargazing, autumn and spring are the best to see most stars. The months to stargaze are March, April, September, or October.

During the Spring and Fall, the Crow Observatory is open to the public Monday through Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For more information or to check observatory hours, call 314-935-6278.

Locations to Stargaze around St. Louis

Crestwood Park : This park has an open space to gaze up and see views of the night sky. Refer to this website for hours of the park.

Stacy Park in Olivette, Missouri: This park has a good place for sky viewing in the middle of the park where it is a flat area, and telescopes can be easily set up. Refer to this website for hours of the park.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Locations Further Out of St. Louis County

Broemmelsiek Astronomy Site : Located in a park in St. Charles County, this site is open 24/7 and offers paved sidewalks and observing pads. Refer to this website for hours of the park.

Danville Conservation Area : Located 42 miles west of Wentzville, this area lacks facilities but is very dark and suitable for stargazing. Refer to this website for hours of the park.

Memorial Wildlife Area: Located 18 miles north of Troy, Missouri, this area is becoming more light polluted due to Troy but still offers good stargazing opportunities. Refer to this website for hours of the park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.