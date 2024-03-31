Where is Spring? Easter expected to be colder than Christmas in the Coachella Valley

Bob Estes approaches his ball on the second green as a caddie shakes the rain out of an umbrella during the second round of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

In a holiday meteorological twist, this Easter is set to be colder than last Christmas was in the Coachella Valley as the remnants of the atmospheric river that drenched much of Southern California this weekend will likely bring more rain to the Coachella Valley later Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 63 degrees and a 50 chance of rain across the Coachella Valley on Sunday. Such a high in the low 60s would leave the valley well short of last year’s Christmas high of 70 degrees.

A high of 63 would also be only a slight improvement from Saturday, when Palm Springs set a record for the coldest high temperature ever on March 30.

Saturday’s high of 62 degrees was two degrees cooler than the previous lowest high of 64 degrees recorded in 1927. The city also saw its wettest March 30 ever with 0.03 inches of rain falling at the airport, squeaking past the previous mark of 0.02 inches set in 1978.

Daily records for cold were also set in Idyllwild, Thermal and Indio, where the high of 61 was 7 degrees below the previous coolest high of 68 degrees set in 1975.

While most of the valley itself received little to no rain Saturday, higher totals of 0.55 inches and 0.28 inches were reported in Whitewater and Morongo Valley, respectively. Desert Hot Springs received 0.12 inches while 0.08 inches were reported at Indio Hills and just 0.01 inches at Cathedral Canyon. Things were much wetter to the west with 1.38 inches reported in Beaumont and 1.58 in Yucaipa.

Most of the storm's highest precipitation totals came in the San Bernardino Mountains, with four inches measured around Lytle Creek and 2.67 on Mount Baldy. The San Diego airport, meanwhile, received 1.34 inches while 1.22 was recorded in central Anaheim.

Meteorologist Adam Roser said a lot of scattered showers have continued to the west of the Coachella Valley and that there was a “pretty good chance” of showers and isolated thunderstorms starting in the Palm Springs area in the late morning or afternoon on Sunday. Those thunderstorms, he said, could result in lightning and even some small hail in areas.

The reflection of a palm tree and a directional sign is seen in a puddle on the cart path near the first tee during the second round of The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage on Saturday.

The forecast calls for up to one-quarter of an inch of rain in Palm Springs, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The likelihood of rain drops to 30% in Indio and Thermal, with less than a tenth of an inch expected from any rainfall.

The rain and other storm activity will likely end in the Coachella Valley by Sunday evening, Roser said. However, he added that mountain areas could see some last showers into Monday.

The valley will then be set for a comparatively warm week with highs expected to reach into the 80s by midweek. Roser cautioned another system appears to be forming that could bring more chances for rain to the western end of the Coachella Valley toward the end of the week.

