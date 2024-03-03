Where are SLO County supervisor candidates getting their campaign money? Here’s a look

The primary election is just days away, and the two candidates for the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors District 5 race have raised more than $653,000 in their bids to win the seat.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and Atascadero Mayor Pro Temp Susan Funk are competing for the District 5 seat after Supervisor Debbie Arnold announced plans to retire when her term ends in January.

As of Feb. 17, Funk had out-raised Moreno by about $20,215, according to campaign finance documents. Local voters, major industries and even groups outside of San Luis Obispo County have funneled money into both campaigns.

Here’s a breakdown of key donations made to each candidate.

Funk supported by Democratic Party, unions

As of Feb. 17, Funk had raised about $336,627, according to campaign finance documents.

Eight donors made the maximum donation allowed, each giving $5,500 to Funk’s campaign.

The top donors were the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party, the California Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters based in Los Angeles, the IBEW PAC Education Fund based in Washington, D.C., Dawn Addis for State Assembly 2024, the Shatter PAC based in Sacramento, Kansas resident Dorothy Funk, Cambria resident Michael Armstrong and Cambria resident Cynthia Stenge.

Funk’s next-largest donor was her own campaign for Atascadero City Council, which gave $5,042 to her campaign for county supervisor.

Finally, the Atascadero Democrats Club gave the third largest donation of $5,000.

Funk garnered considerable support from other Democrat groups across the county, including $4,500 from the Paso Robles Democrats Club and $3,000 from the Democrats of San Luis Obispo Club.

Meanwhile, numerous local politicians donated to Funk’s campaign.

Bruce Gibson’s campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor donated $3,437, Jimmy Paulding’s 2022 campaign for supervisor gave $1,000 and Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s 2024 campaign for supervisor gave $500, according to campaign finance documents.

Additionally, John Laird’s campaign for State Senate 2024 gave $500 to Funk’s campaign, and Morro Bay City Councilmember Jen Ford donated $100.

From the San Luis Obispo City Council: Andy Pease gave $1,000, Jan Marx gave $600 and Emily Francis gave $150.

Unions also showed strong financial support for Funk.

The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 460 in Bakersfield gave $5,000, while the San Diego chapter of the union gave $1,500 and the San Luis Obispo chapter gave $1,000 to Funk.

Funk also received $2,500 from the Central Coast Labor Council PAC and $1,000 from the International Union of Operating Engineers.

House of Bread in San Luis Obispo donated $267 to Funk. Meanwhile, she received a $250 campaign contribution from retired physician Dr. Minke WinklerPrins, who completed the world’s largest puzzle in 2022.

Moreno backed by construction companies, law enforcement

Moreno had raised about $316,412 as of Feb. 17, wooing numerous major donors on the campaign trail, according to campaign finance documents.

Twenty individuals and organizations donated the maximum $5,500 to Moreno’s campaign.

Many of those donors were involved in development, including Souza Construction in San Luis Obispo, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Northern California, the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast PAC, Papich Construction Co. in Arroyo Grande, Weyrick Lumber Co. owner Colin Weyrick and San Luis Obispo resident Damien Mavis, who is a developer with Covelop Inc.

Trust Automation also donated $5,500 to Moreno’s campaign.

A handful of individuals — including PG&E administrator Thomas Jones, retired Atascadero resident Vicky Morse, Avila Traffic Safety owner Kellie Avila, Nevada resident Giovanni Coglitore, Arizona resident Brandi Dicker, Sextant Wines owner Craig Stoller and Andrew Brown General Engineering Inc. owner Andy Brown — gave $5,500 to Moreno’s campaign.

Finally, the Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo, One Weather Management Financial and Insurance Services in Agoura Hills, Jordan Cunningham’s 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor, the Robin L. Rossi Living Trust, Wittstrom Hay Sales in Shandon, and Troy Group Inc. in West Virginia also donated $5,500.

Four donors made the next-largest donations, each giving $5,000 to Moreno’s campaign.

Those donors were the San Luis Obiso Cattleman’s PAC, the SLO County Deputy Sheriff’s Association PAC, Kirk Consulting owner Jamie Jones and retired Santa Margarita resident Christine Pritt.

Arroyo Grande farmer Peter Nott was the third-largest donor with a $4,000 campaign contribution.

Other construction companies also gave Moreno smaller donations during the past year. Whitaker Construction Group Inc. gave $3,000, Shandon-based Vernon Construction Inc. gave $1,000 and Creston-based G. Wiemann Construction Inc. gave $1,000.

Shea Homes, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company slated to build homes in Paso Robles, donated $2,000 to Moreno’s campaign.

Moreno also garnered financial support from law enforcement.

She received a $1,100 donation from Sheriff Ian Parkinson and $1,000 from his previous campaign for re-election. Additionally, a Cal Fire local union gave a $1,000 campaign contribution to Moreno.

Moreno also got a donation from the oil and gas industry — accepting $2,500 from Bill Armstrong, the owner of Armstrong Oil and Gas in Denver.

Finally, a handful of local politicians donated to Moreno’s campaign.

Supervisor Arnold donated $1,101, while her former campaign for supervisor gave $500 to Moreno.

Meanwhile, Paso Robles City Councilmember Chris Bausch donated $500, Atascadero City Councilmember Heather Newsom gave $100, Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom donated $250 and Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage gave $300.