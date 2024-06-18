Where is the Sites Fire? What to know as Northern California blaze burns 10,000 acres

The Sites Fire burning in Northern California had scorched about 10,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

It was one of two sustained wildfires burning on the border of the capital region.

Here’s what to know so far:

Where is the Sites Fire in Northern California?

The Sites Fire began at 1:39 p.m. Monday at Sites Lodoga Road and Wilson Creek, in Lodoga in Colusa County, according to Cal Fire.

The community of Lodoga has a population of about 200 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The fire was burning 73 miles northwest of Sacramento and 47 miles west of Yuba City and neighbors the East Park Reservoir.

As of Tuesday, the Sites Fire was spreading east of East Park Reservoir in rural territory.

Why did wildfire start in Colusa County?

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

The Sites Fire burns in Colusa County, California, as seen by a Cal Fire camera on Saint John Mountain shortly after 3:15 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024. Cal Fire officials said the fire was spreading rapidly, driven by wind.

Who’s been ordered to evacuate?

Evacuations were ordered for homes and ranches in the following areas

Leesville Lodoga Road to Leesville

Leesville to Huffmaster Road

Huffmaster Road to Sites

Leesville Road to Antelope Valley Ranch and parcels north of Antelope Valley Ranch

Sites Lodoga Road at Sites

There was also a “hard road closure” in place for Sites Lodoga Road at Sites.

An evacuation center was set up at the Colusa Veterans Hall at 100 East Main St.

#SitesFire near Sites Lodoga Rd and Wilson Creek, southeast of Stonyford in Colusa County is 10,000 acres. @CALFIRELNUhttps://t.co/0IMg8UMHg7 pic.twitter.com/9hggj7ZbiZ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 18, 2024

What are other wildfires burning in the region?

As of Tuesday morning, the Aero Fire had burned about 5,425 acres in Calaveras County, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire, which started at 3:23 p.m. Monday, was 20% contained.

The Douglas Fire in Sacramento County had burned 327 acres as of Tuesday morning and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

A fire left unattended at a homeless encampment sparked the blaze around 2 p.m. Monday at Douglas Road and Grant Line Road near Rancho Cordova, The Sacramento Bee reported.

