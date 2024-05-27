Where to find shelter during tornado backlash

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tornadoes on May 26 in northwest Arkansas devastated the area.

The community is now rallying together to help those who lost their homes find shelter.

Below are places currently offering shelter in the northwest Arkansas area:

MOUNTAIN HOME

Armoire National Guard 1640 Fuller St, Mountain Home, AR 72653



ROGERS

Metroplex Event Center (daytime only for now) 2305 S 8th St, Rogers, AR 72758



YELLVIELLE

Marion County Fairgrounds 513 E Sewell Ave, Yellville, AR 72687



Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.