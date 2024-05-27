Where to find shelter during tornado backlash
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Tornadoes on May 26 in northwest Arkansas devastated the area.
The community is now rallying together to help those who lost their homes find shelter.
Below are places currently offering shelter in the northwest Arkansas area:
MOUNTAIN HOME
Armoire National Guard
1640 Fuller St, Mountain Home, AR 72653
ROGERS
Metroplex Event Center (daytime only for now)
2305 S 8th St, Rogers, AR 72758
YELLVIELLE
Marion County Fairgrounds
513 E Sewell Ave, Yellville, AR 72687
