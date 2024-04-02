Here’s where to see spring blooms in San Diego area

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Spring in San Diego County is quite the sight.

From yellow wildflowers to California lilacs, the area is home to an array of extravagant plants.

‘It’s like you’re in essential oil heaven’: California lilacs paint local park purple

But where exactly can you find incredible views of spring blooms? Here are five local spots to check out:

carlsbad flower fields

With 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower known for its double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems, this farm is a popular spring attraction for colorful patterned flowerbeds.

California lilacs

Prepare yourself for purple flowers galore at this San Marcos park. The shrub species called Ceanothus, commonly known as California lilacs, is stunning parkgoers with its fragrance and bright blooms.

wildflowers on Fiesta Island

Experience the best of both worlds of water and flowers on Fiesta Island, located off Mission Bay. Visitors will be able to see a breathtaking field of blossoming yellow wildflowers.

Southern Eastlake

This underrated spot near state Route 125 south near the border in Chula Vista gives off “Sound of Music” vibes with its sea of yellow wildflowers and mountainous backdrop. Head to the dead end of Millenia Avenue and you’ll see it all there.

A desert wildflower bouque

There is a variety of flora to be discovered in the barren wilderness of northeastern San Diego County such as primrose, phacelia and wooly sunflower.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.