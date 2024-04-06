Where to see the eclipse in mid-Hudson Valley: 10 ideal locations
The nearest spots in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse are about a 3-hour drive away for mid-Hudson Valley residents.
Closer to home, a partial eclipse will be seen starting after 2 p.m. until around 4:30 p.m., with peak viewing just after 3:20 p.m.
Here are some spots across the region where you'll be able to find an open view of the sky.
Where to watch partial eclipse in mid-Hudson Valley
SUNY Orange and SUNY New Paltz will be hosting viewing events for the solar eclipse.
At SUNY Orange, a free eclipse viewing event will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering on East Conkling Avenue in Middletown. Glasses will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.
Beginning at 1:45 p.m. April 8, a public viewing party will be held at the Old Main Quad on SUNY New Paltz’s campus. A limited number of eclipse glasses will be available and there will be several telescopes with solar filters operated by astronomy students and faculty for local residents to see the eclipse up close.
Other local spots with a view:
Thomas Bull Memorial Park, 211 State Route 416, Campbell Hall.
Lake Superior State Park, 342 Dr. Duggan Drive, Bethel, off Route 17B, 10 miles west of Route 17's exit 104.
Kingston Point Park, Delaware Avenue in downtown Kingston.
Bowdin Park: 85 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls
Quiet Cove Riverfront Park: 1 Clear Water Drive, Poughkeepsie
Staatsburgh State Historic Site: 75 Mills Mansion Drive, US-1, Staatsburg
Tymor Park: 8 Tymor Park Road, Lagrangeville
Upper Landing Park: 83 N Water St., Poughkeepsie
Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site: 119 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park
Wilcox Memorial Park: NY-199, Stanfordville
