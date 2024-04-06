Where to see the eclipse in mid-Hudson Valley: 10 ideal locations

The nearest spots in the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse are about a 3-hour drive away for mid-Hudson Valley residents.

Closer to home, a partial eclipse will be seen starting after 2 p.m. until around 4:30 p.m., with peak viewing just after 3:20 p.m.

Here are some spots across the region where you'll be able to find an open view of the sky.

Where to watch partial eclipse in mid-Hudson Valley

SUNY Orange and SUNY New Paltz will be hosting viewing events for the solar eclipse.

At SUNY Orange, a free eclipse viewing event will be held from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering on East Conkling Avenue in Middletown. Glasses will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.

Beginning at 1:45 p.m. April 8, a public viewing party will be held at the Old Main Quad on SUNY New Paltz’s campus. A limited number of eclipse glasses will be available and there will be several telescopes with solar filters operated by astronomy students and faculty for local residents to see the eclipse up close.

Other local spots with a view:

