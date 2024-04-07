Where are Saturday’s Powerball numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing has been delayed.

Originally scheduled to be drawn at 10:59 p.m., by 11:35 p.m., there were still no winning numbers in Saturday’s estimated $1.3 billion drawing.

In a statement released after the drawing post time, Powerball stated that the drawing was delayed due to one lottery needing time to process ticket sales.

The statement reads, in part:

Tonight, we have one participating lottery that needs additional time to complete required pre-draw procedures, which have been enacted to protect the security and integrity of the Powerball game. Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.

The statement did not say which jurisdiction needed the extra time.

This is the second time since 2022 that a drawing worth more than $1 billion has been delayed; in November 2022, a jackpot drawing worth $1.9 billion was delayed by 10 hours due to a similar reason.

Should no players match Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the next drawing will be Monday — the same day a total solar eclipse rolls across the country.

No players matched the correct numbers to win the jackpot Wednesday, making Saturday’s drawing worth an estimated $1.3 billion.

Nine tickets sold for Wednesday’s drawing — two each in California and Massachusetts and one each in Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Washington — matched the five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball, netting the winners $1 million. Nearly 3 million tickets won a prize of at least $4 in Wednesday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be the fourth-highest in the game’s history if claimed and marks the 41st drawing since the game’s last winner – a $842.4 million jackpot won on Jan. 1. This marks a three-way tie for the number of drawings before a winner — should the jackpot roll over into Monday, it will set the new record with 42 draws.

It is also the fourth Powerball jackpot in less than two years to reach $1 billion.

The top ten Powerball jackpots are:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.30 billion (estimated) — April 6, 2024 $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023 $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021

None of those top ten jackpots was won in Ohio.

Winners have the option of being paid the full jackpot amount in annual payments over 30 years, or taking a lesser, one-time payment (Saturday is an estimated $608.9 million). Lottery officials said most winners choose the one-time payment. All winnings are pre-federal tax, and most states also collect taxes on lottery winnings.

Players must match five balls numbered 1 to 69 plus a Powerball numbered between 1 through 26 to win the jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can opt to play the Power Play multiplier for an extra $1, which will multiply the player’s winnings by the drawn multiplier (this applies to all prizes except the jackpot and the $1 million prize, which tops out at $2 million).

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million; the odds of winning any one of the nine different prizes available is 1 in 24.9. Odds are not affected by the number of tickets sold; instead, they are based on the chances of selecting the right combination of numbers. Prizes start at $4 for matching either the Powerball or the Powerball and one other number.

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

