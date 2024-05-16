Where to find sandbags in East Baton Rouge Parish ahead of the storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With multiple rounds of storms expected across the region from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18, sandbags will be offered to residents at several locations in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk for severe weather over the Baton Rouge area including damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.

A flood watch is in effect until Saturday morning for the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

According to the BRProud Storm Tracker team, the flood watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Check out these locations offering sandbags:

North Lot Drainage

BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road.

BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road.

Street Maintenance

BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street.

BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street.

South Lot Drainage

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane.

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Hwy.

East Lot Drainage

BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 South Flannery Road.

