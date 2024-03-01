Where is my refund? How long it takes to get and possible delays

Keeping tabs on your tax return can be a hassle, especially if you don’t know when you’re supposed to get your refund.

Here’s information to help you figure out how long it should take for your tax refund to end up in your possession and what issues with your tax return might be causing a delay.

When are 2023 taxes due?

Tax Day falls on April 15 this year.

The Internal Revenue Service usually starts accepting federal tax returns in late January.

This year, tax season officially started on Monday, Jan. 29, when the IRS began accepting and processing 2023 tax returns, the agency announced.

In Delaware, the Division of Revenue will begin processing 2023 individual state income tax returns on Jan. 23, said Melissa Marlin, deputy principal assistant with the Department of Finance.

If you can’t file by then, you can file for an extension by filling out Form 2868 by April 15. This gives you an additional six months, to Tuesday, Oct. 15, to complete your tax return, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Tax returns can still be filed after April 15 without filing for an extension, but you may be subject to a penalty if you owe taxes.

The filing deadline in Delaware for personal income tax returns is Tuesday, April 30.

Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states, so taxpayers who work in Delaware but are not Delaware residents need to file a Delaware tax return. Delaware residents who work out of state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked, said Marlin.

Where is my 2023 tax refund?

If you need a filing extension for your 2023 taxes, don't forget to apply for one before tax returns are due.

This year, the IRS estimates that more than 128.7 million individual tax returns will be filed by the April 15 deadline.

The IRS expects to issue most refunds via direct deposit in less than 21 days, according to the agency, but some returns may require additional review that takes longer to process.

Issues that can cause your refund to be delayed according to the IRS include:

If the taxpayer is claiming certain credits, like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit.

Whether the return is e-filed or sent by mail.

If the taxpayer has existing debts to the federal government.

Electronically filing your tax return and choosing direct deposit is the fastest way to get your refund. For the issuance of paper checks, the IRS estimates a four- to six-week waiting period.

Remember, the wait for your tax return is based on when the IRS has received your return and entered it, which can be a few days after you submitted it electronically or a few weeks after mailing it in and the IRS has manually entered your information.

For taxpayers claiming the EITC or the ACTC on their tax returns, the IRS cannot issue refunds before mid-February. The IRS is required by law to hold the entire refund amount for dispersal, not just the portion associated with the EITC or ACTC.

Most EITC- and ACTC-related refunds are expected to be available by Feb. 27 for taxpayers who chose direct deposit and submitted returns without issues, according to the IRS.

Delaware taxpayers should note that refunds will not begin to be issued until Feb. 15 as a result of fraud prevention measures that protect Delaware taxpayers, said Marlin.

How to check the status of your 2023 tax return

Need to figure out where your 2023 tax return is? Check the status of it using federal and state locator tools.

Want to keep an eye on your 2023 tax return? You can check the status of your filed return, or find out why it may be delayed, by using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on the IRS website or using the IRS2Go app.

Delaware also has a state tax refund locator that can help you figure out where your money is.

