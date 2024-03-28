Find out where Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Delaware. Are you a winner?

The First State has a Powerball winner.

The lucky ticket holder didn't win the $865 million prize from Wednesday night – no one did – but they did match four numbers and the Powerball for $50,000. The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 37-46-57-60-66 and the Powerball was 08. The Power Play was 2X.

The winning ticket was purchased at First State Exxon, 400 Pulaski Highway, near New Castle.

The ticket isn't the only one in Delaware waiting for an owner to step forward. A ticket purchased for the March 9 drawing at Shore Stop, 38 E. Main St., in Middletown was also a $50,000 winner. The winning numbers on March 9 were 30-36-49-52-63 and the Powerball was 16. The Power Play was 5X.

Did anyone win Powerball drawing, Wednesday, March 27, 2024?

No one won the grand prize, so the jackpot rose to $935 million with a cash value of $449.7 million.

While there was no big winner, there were Match 5 winners worth $1 million in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be Saturday, March 30, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What times does Powerball close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

What days are the Powerball drawings? What time does Powerball go off?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How much are Powerball tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

How to play Powerball

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways to win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for one red Powerball, are 1 in 38.32.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87, based on a $2 play and rounded to two decimal places.

