‘Where’s my pool pump?’: Sheriff reveals details about Osceola County shooting

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Saturday afternoon to a shooting on 2460 Bronco Drive Saint Cloud.

Deputies said they received reports that, 29-year-old Joseph Peck was shot in his car that was parked in front the residence.

Deputies said when they arrived they performed lifesaving measures.

Peck was then taken to a local hospital and died as a result of the injuries sustained, deputies said.

OCSO said suspect 29-year-old Joshua Michael Alan Miller, had immediately fled into a woody area behind the residences.

Investigators said they found video that captured the shooting.

Deputies said the video showed Miller walking up to Peck’s parked car yelling “where’s my pool pump”, Miller then kicks the drivers door, opens the door and begins using the end of his gun to repeatedly strike Peck in the head. The video showed that one of the strikes, a gunshot, could be heard.

The video then shows Miller running from the scene.

On Sunday morning deputies found and arrested Miller and he is being charged for felony murder with a firearm and burglary with conveyance with a battery.

Deputies said, following Miller’s arrest he did confess to the crimes charged.

