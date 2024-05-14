Where to park for University of Tennessee graduations? You have options, and most are free

While the University of Tennessee at Knoxville has dedicated parking for graduates and guests, you still need to plan ahead for what's bound to be a busy weekend for the entire campus community.

Parking will be free for guests and those graduating May 16-19 at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Drive.

But with part of Phillip Fulmer Drive closed for nearby Neyland Stadium renovations, UT has shared specific instructions for parking on campus.

The G10 garage that connects to the arena will be open for parking, but UT wants everyone to enter from the Neyland Drive entrance.

UT also has reserved these areas for graduation weekend:

G5/C6 surface lot, located next to Andy Holt Tower in front of Thompson-Boling Arena

Levels one through five of the G16 garage, located at the corner of Volunteer Boulevard and Pat Head Summitt Street

Accessible parking is available in all these areas, but the university recommends the G10 garage or the G5/C6 lot because of the direct connections to the arena.

University of Tennessee on where not to park and areas to avoid

UT recommends using alternative entry points to campus, like Joe Johnson Drive and Volunteer Boulevard West, to avoid congestion at the Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Neyland Drive intersection.

Guests and graduates cannot park in areas marked "S" for staff. Some ceremonies will be held during normal working hours, and UT faculty will need access to parking.

The university is thinking about parking beyond graduation weekend and hopes to alleviate larger issues next fall with proposed parking zones and expanded bus routes. These proposed parking plans must receive final approval from the UT Board of Trustees.

Downtown Knoxville parking for University of Tennessee graduations

Knoxville has some nearby alternatives for those who don't mind walking, including parking in the Fort Sanders area to see how college students experience campus. Street parking is typically free throughout the neighborhood.

A University of Tennessee at Knoxville graduate cheers after receiving his diploma during the undergraduate commencement ceremony at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Dec. 15. Graduation ceremonies are happening again May 16-19, and the university has dedicated three parking areas to graduates and guests.

You could also park at a downtown garage, which is not a bad idea for those wanting to grab food or drinks after a ceremony. Locust Street Garage is closest to campus, but keep in mind GPS says it takes 25 minute to walk to UT.

City-owned street parking, lots and garages usually are free nights and weekends. Depending on your plans, private paid parking also exists throughout downtown.

When can I enter Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center?

Once parked, guests can enter the arena starting 90 minutes before a ceremony begins. Most graduation ceremonies last around two and a half hours.

The only ceremony not being held at the basketball arena is for the College of Veterinary Medicine, which will be held at the James R. Cox Auditorium inside the Alumni Memorial Building at 1408 Middle Drive.

The full list of ceremonies can be found at commencement.utk.edu.

