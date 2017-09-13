Where Are Our Nine Farthest Probes?

After two decades of space exploration, Cassini is preparing to make the final descent into Saturn’s atmosphere on Sept. 15. The spacecraft will make one final flyby of Saturn’s moon Titan on Wednesday before the death plunge.

The stunning images of Saturn’s rings that have been sent back by Cassini will always be a testament to the brave plunges the little explorer took into the untouched parts of the cosmos leading up to the final plunge.

The outer solar system comprises of the region of space around Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. Over time, quite a few scouts have been sent into these dark corners. The celestial bodies related to us through a common sun remained a mystery until NASA sent nine probes to explore the unexplored.

Human curiosity and some nuclear energy fuelled these missions past the asteroid belt into the far reaches of the planetary system. The nine spacecrafts, including Cassini, have sent back a wealth of information which has led to new findings and discoveries about the galaxy we live in. Here is a look at our nine farthest scouts in the solar system and beyond:

Pioneer 10: This was the first spacecraft to travel beyond the asteroid belt. Launched on March 2, 1972, it was the first to study and collect data about Jupiter. Pioneer 10 is now over 8 billion miles away.

The guidelines set by the Pioneer 10 paved way for Ulysses probe to break out of the ecliptic, Galileo to investigate Jupiter and for Cassini to go to Saturn and probe Titan, according to NASA. The measurements of radiation of the environment around Jupiter were instrumental in designing the spacecrafts — Voyager and Galileo.

We last established contact with the Pioneer on Jan. 23, 2003.It was last documented coasting towards a constellation named Taurus and the red star Aldebaran which is located 65 light years away from the sun. It is now estimated to be 16 billion kilometers away from Earth.

Pioneer 11: Follow-up to the historic Pioneer 10, it was the first spacecraft to fly past Saturn and photograph the polar regions of Jupiter. Among Pioneer 11's many discoveries was a narrow ring, outside the A ring, named the "F" ring, and a new satellite 200 kilometers in diameter said a mission docket by NASA.

We last established contact with Pioneer 11 on Sept. 20, 1995. It is now estimated to be near the constellation Scutum about 14 billion kilometers from Earth.

Voyager 2: The spacecraft launched in 1977 remains the only man-made body that has explored the ice giants of our solar system. Neptune and Uranus were just a distant vision, an idea until the Voyager 2 zoomed into its icy unknown and sent back precious data that is valued till date.

Voyager 2 has the distinction of being the only spacecraft to study all four of the solar system's giant planets up close. The spacecraft has now cantered off into a new role where it studies the point in space where the influence of our yellow sun ends, and the solar wind and the sun's magnetic field interact with the neighboring interstellar wind — the heliosheath.

Its primary radio receiver stopped working in 1978, but 40 years on, it is still sending back data from places where no other object ventured. The Voyager is currently transmitting from a point that is 17 billion kilometers from Earth, heading towards the constellation Telescopium.

Voyager 1: This was just a faster Voyager 2. Launched after Voyager 2, it was named in the order the two spacecrafts would reach Jupiter. Its faster trajectory to Jupiter and Saturn ensured it sailed 6500 kilometers over Titan, confirming early Pioneer 11 findings of the moon having a thick gaseous atmosphere.

