Where are the most beautiful places in NC? Southern Living reveals locals’ top picks
Part of North Carolina’s charm is that you can venture out to mountains, beaches, bustling cities and everything in between, but a recent story by Southern Living pickis the most scenic spots in the state.
The magazine released a list of the 15 most beautiful places in North Carolina, according to locals.
“Across the Tar Heel State’s nearly 54,000 square miles, you’ll find an extensive number of places that can be labeled ‘beautiful,’” the report says. “As no one is more knowledgeable — or passionate — about the region than those who call the state home, we asked several North Carolinians to share the small towns, parks, hotels, and unexpected sights that continue to impress them with their beauty.”
At the very top of the list is the Outer Banks, one of the most popular destinations in the state, especially during summer.
“North Carolina may have impressive mountain scenery, but its 3,375 miles of coastline refuse to be outdone. Case in point: The Outer Banks,” the report says.
The string of barrier islands runs from the North Carolina-Virginia border to Ocracoke Island, made up of a long list of historical sites, waterfront restaurants, campgrounds, light stations open to climbers and the infamous wild horses roaming the islands.
“The Outer Banks are, by far, the place to be when talking about the best beaches in North Carolina. This stretch offers calm waves, friendly people and a wide-open beach,” Zach Girgenti, the director of outdoor experiences at Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, told Southern Living.
North Carolina Outer Banks beach guide: What to eat, see and do on the northern coast
Along with the Outer Banks, Biltmore Estate, Airlie Gardens, Shackleford Banks and Cherohala Highway were among the top five most beautiful places in the state, according to the locals.
Here’s a look at the full list of North Carolina’s spots that made the list:
Most beautiful places in North Carolina
Outer Banks
Biltmore Estate
Airlie Gardens
Shackleford Banks
Cherohala Highway
Highlands’ Waterfalls
The Swag
The Brunswick Islands’ Beaches
Linville Gorge
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
NC Highway 12
Boone
Heights House Hotel
Asheville’s River Arts District
McIntyre’s Books
You can find Southern Living’s full report of the most beautiful places in North Carolina, along with recommendations of what to do at each destination, online at southernliving.com.
