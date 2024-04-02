Where are the most beautiful places in NC? Southern Living reveals locals’ top picks

Part of North Carolina’s charm is that you can venture out to mountains, beaches, bustling cities and everything in between, but a recent story by Southern Living pickis the most scenic spots in the state.

The magazine released a list of the 15 most beautiful places in North Carolina, according to locals.

“Across the Tar Heel State’s nearly 54,000 square miles, you’ll find an extensive number of places that can be labeled ‘beautiful,’” the report says. “As no one is more knowledgeable — or passionate — about the region than those who call the state home, we asked several North Carolinians to share the small towns, parks, hotels, and unexpected sights that continue to impress them with their beauty.”

At the very top of the list is the Outer Banks, one of the most popular destinations in the state, especially during summer.

“North Carolina may have impressive mountain scenery, but its 3,375 miles of coastline refuse to be outdone. Case in point: The Outer Banks,” the report says.

The string of barrier islands runs from the North Carolina-Virginia border to Ocracoke Island, made up of a long list of historical sites, waterfront restaurants, campgrounds, light stations open to climbers and the infamous wild horses roaming the islands.

“The Outer Banks are, by far, the place to be when talking about the best beaches in North Carolina. This stretch offers calm waves, friendly people and a wide-open beach,” Zach Girgenti, the director of outdoor experiences at Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, told Southern Living.

Along with the Outer Banks, Biltmore Estate, Airlie Gardens, Shackleford Banks and Cherohala Highway were among the top five most beautiful places in the state, according to the locals.

Here’s a look at the full list of North Carolina’s spots that made the list:

Most beautiful places in North Carolina

Outer Banks Biltmore Estate Airlie Gardens Shackleford Banks Cherohala Highway Highlands’ Waterfalls The Swag The Brunswick Islands’ Beaches Linville Gorge Great Smoky Mountains National Park NC Highway 12 Boone Heights House Hotel Asheville’s River Arts District McIntyre’s Books

You can find Southern Living’s full report of the most beautiful places in North Carolina, along with recommendations of what to do at each destination, online at southernliving.com.

