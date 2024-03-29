Where’s the money to fix Cahokia Heights’ broken sewer system? Residents want answers

A BND series focused on bringing transparency and accountability to local news coverage. Our reporters dig deeper to deliver fast facts about issues that matter to southwest Illinois. Read more. Story idea?

Cahokia Heights has still not received most of the millions of dollars that state and federal leaders said two years ago would be available to fix broken infrastructure in the community that causes sewage to spill into streets and homes.

The city will soon have to provide a public report about what it has done to follow up with the state and federal government since that funding was announced in 2022.

The requirement from a federal judge comes after a town hall meeting and court hearing this week about Cahokia Heights’ progress on infrastructure repairs where residents pressed the city for more details about the money.

Decadeslong infrastructure issues in Cahokia Heights have caused sewage to back up in toilets, sinks and bathtubs or spill into homes with floodwater because heavy rain forces sewers to overflow onto the streets and residents’ properties.

Local, state and federal officials have been working together to find the funding to fix it since media coverage and lawsuits starting in 2020 drew more attention to the issue.

The city has so far received a $9.9 million grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to begin work on the sewer system.

Residents want to know about the rest of the $21 million in state funding for sewer infrastructure that Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Aug. 3, 2022, and $28 million in federal funding for water infrastructure that U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, announced Aug. 15, 2022.

Getting the money is a process, city employees overseeing community outreach and engineering for the projects said during Wednesday’s town hall meeting. Cahokia Heights has to apply to the various agencies that control the money for approval on how it’s spent, according to the employees.

That news left some town hall attendees questioning whether the funding is guaranteed.

Resident Jacquelyn Austin asked what would happen to the money lawmakers promised to Cahokia Heights if those people left office or lost re-election bids. And Pastor Barry Simmons, of New Visions World Ministry Church in Cahokia Heights, asked what citizens could do to make sure the city gets the rest of the money for infrastructure repairs, like signing a petition.

Jim Nold, senior project manager for Cahokia Heights’ engineering firm Hurst-Rosche, Inc., said legislators can sometimes roll funding back but typically once it’s approved in the state or federal budget, it’s secured for the community and all that’s left is going through this process to access the money.

Antonio Baxton of Baxton and Associates, the company handling community outreach for the city, said residents could send an email to his team at communityoutreach@cahokiaillinois.org, which would work like a petition and get forwarded to officials.

It’s not the city’s first funding delay.

The $9.9 million Illinois EPA grant is part of the $21 million that Pritzker committed to Cahokia Heights. At the news conference where the governor announced the funding in 2022, he said the $9.9 million would be delivered that day. But it didn’t reach the city until seven months later.

That money also required an application and approval process, the governor’s office later said.

At Thursday’s court hearing, residents’ lawyers argued they should have more information about when the city applied for the outstanding money and the status of those applications.

In response to the lawyers’ request, Judge David W. Dugan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois said he would issue an order that requires the city to file a report on the funding in federal court. He said he would give the city 21 days to complete it. Dugan had not yet issued the order as of Thursday night.

A lack of clarity about the hang-ups in getting money to the city is the main reason U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, pushed for the EPA to appoint a coordinator to work in Cahokia Heights last year, according to the congresswoman’s office.

Beth Murphy, an EPA scientist, was given the job of coordinating the response and funding from all levels of government. Murphy was not immediately available this week to provide an update on what she has learned about the funding since she started working in October, according to the EPA.

Other state and federal officials, including Pritzker, Durbin and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his Aug. 3, 2022, announcement, Pritzker stated that the $21 million in state funding for Cahokia Heights’ sewer infrastructure was coming from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.

The $28 million in federal funding that Durbin announced Aug. 15, 2022, includes $26.5 million of the city, county and state shares of federal COVID-related relief funds from the American Rescue Plan for water infrastructure projects and a $1.5 million earmark for projects identified as part of the HeartLands Conservancy’s Prairie Du Pont Watershed Plan study. HeartLands’ study focused on finding solutions to persistent flooding in Cahokia Heights.