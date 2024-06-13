Where do Mike Braun and Todd Young stand on IVF following U.S. Senate vote

Both of Indiana’s Republican U.S. senators signed a statement this week stating they support continued access to in vitro fertilization, despite voting against a bill from Democrats Thursday that aimed to protect access to the procedure.

Senate Democrats, which have a small majority in the chamber in Washington D.C., are forcing votes on reproductive health issues this summer to draw contrasts between Democrats and Republicans ahead of the November elections.

Ahead of the IVF vote Thursday, Senate Republicans released a statement signed by all 49 Republicans, including Hoosiers Mike Braun and Todd Young, which said the senators supported access to IVF and criticized Senate Democrats for "fearmongering."

The IVF vote on Thursday failed to meet the 60-vote threshold to move legislation, with 48 Senators voting in favor of the bill and 47 against it, including Braun and Young. Last week the Senate voted on a bill to protect access to contraception, which also failed to meet the threshold. Young voted against the contraception bill last week while Braun did not vote.

The Senate vote on Thursday and statement from Republicans comes as national debate on IVF has rapidly spread. Earlier this year, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos created during in vitro fertilization are legally protected children. Just this week in Indianapolis, delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention voted for a resolution condemning the use of IVF.

Braun is running for governor and will vacate his Senate seat at the end of the year. He faces Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater in November.

What is in vitro fertilization?

According to Yale Medicine, the clinical practice for the Yale School of Medicine, in vitro fertilization is a procedure where sperm fertilizes an egg in a laboratory dish. IVF is frequently used to help couples become pregnant.

What did the statement from Senate Republicans say about IVF?

The statement criticizes Senate Democrats for forcing votes on issues like IVF and birth control, calling it a “partisan campaign of false fearmongering.”

“In vitro fertilization is legal and available in every state across our nation,” the statement reads. “We strongly support continued nationwide access to IVF, which has allowed millions of aspiring parents to start and grow their families.”

Braun and Young joined all 49 Republican Senators in signing the statement supporting national access to in vitro fertilization.

How did Mike Braun and Todd Young vote on the IVF bill Thursday?

U.S. Senators voted on the Right to IVF Act Thursday. Here is how Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young voted:

Mike Braun: Nay

Todd Young: Nay

USA Today contributed to this story.

