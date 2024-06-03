Here’s where in Miami-Dade a $54,000 Florida Lottery game ticket was sold

Sunday’s midday Fantasy 5 drawing turned into $54,336 of good news for a shopper at a Little Havana grocery store and restaurant.

Someone bought a ticket with the numbers 3, 8, 20, 30 and 36 at Miami’s Los Laureles Supermarket, which also contains a Chinese restaurant, at 1910 SW First St.

READ MORE: Palm Beach company recalls cucumbers as FDA investigates salmonella outbreak

The ticket can be redeemed at any of the Florida Lottery district offices, the closest of which is in Miami Lakes at 14621 Oak Ln. and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office can be emailed at MIARC@flalottery.com or reached by phone at 305-364-3080.

Miami’s Los Laureles Supermarket, 1910 SW First St.