Where to find Memorial Day observances in the Tuscarawas Valley this Monday

TUSCARAWAS VALLEY ‒ Residents of the Tuscarawas Valley will soon gather to pay tribute to the deceased men and women in this area who served their country in times of war and peace.

Here are some of the events planned during the Memorial Day weekend:

New Philadelphia: The New Philadelphia Veterans Coordinating Committee is in charge of services at 11 a.m. Monday on the Courthouse Plaza in downtown New Philadelphia. Guest speaker will be Col. Thomas J. Rogers, chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. The New Philadelphia High School Marching Quaker Band will provide music, as will student vocalists from the Delphian Chorale. Welty Middle School students will demonstrate the proper folding of the American flag and will recite In Flanders Field and the Gettysburg Address. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the banquet hall of the New Philadelphia VFW Post at 441 Park Avenue NW, New Philadelphia.

Harry Clever Field, New Philadelphia: On Sunday, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1077, with financial assistance from the New Philadelphia VFW, will host a free pancake breakfast for all veterans at the EAA hanger at Harry Clever Field in New Philadelphia from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Beach City Baby, a World War II C-53 troop transport plane, will be at the airport all day Saturday and Sunday for tours. Cost is by donation. The 5th Ranger Battalion reenactor group will be on hand on Saturday only.

Dover: The program will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Maple Grove Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Jason Rue, state commander of the Ohio American Legion. Master of ceremonies will be Keith Thomas, commander of Dover American Legion Post No. 205. The Dover High School band and the Ars Nova Singers will provide music. Annie Conaha, an eighth grader at Dover Middle School, will recite In Flanders Field, and Alex Bonvechio, also an eighth grader at the middle school, will recite the Gettysburg Address. Rain location is Memorial Hall in Dover.

Uhrichsville and Dennison: Ceremonies are planned at St. Mary's Cemetery at 8 a.m. Monday, the Haverfield Memorial at Uhrichsville City Park at 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum at 9 a.m. Monday, the Civil War memorial at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville at 10 a.m. Monday, the new soldier's plot at Union Cemetery at 11 a.m. and Newport Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Commissioner Chris Abbuhl will be the guest speaker at the 10 a.m. service. Music will be provided by the Claymont High School band and Terry Wright. Zackery Shaffer will be special reader. Robert Michels will be the master of ceremonies. In case of rain, the event will be canceled.

Newcomerstown: Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at West Lawn Cemetery. Michael Wise will be the main speaker and Marlene Ross, the master of ceremonies.

Sugarcreek: Homer Weiss Post No. 494 of the American Legion will be hosting ceremonies at 7:45 a.m. Monday at the Veteran's Memorial in Walnut Creek. The post's honor team will conduct services at the Dundee Cemetery at approximately 8:30-8:40 a.m. Monday. Sugarcreek ceremonies at Eastlawn Cemetery will be at 9:15-9:30 a.m. Monday. This will be followed by a short ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery, at the grave of Homer Weiss, for all veterans buried there. Post 494 will then go to Ragersville Cemetery. A service will also be held in Baltic at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Pastor Ken Smailes will be the speaker at the Sugarcreek service. Also participating in the Sugarcreek service will be the Garaway High School band, Boy and Girl Scouts and two students from Miller Avenue Elementary, Macie Custer and Claire Yoder.

Strasburg: A parade down Bodmer Avenue will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. It will start at Strasburg High School and end at Grandview Union Cemetery for a Memorial Day service presented by the Strasburg American Legion, Charles Hofer Post 522.

Bolivar and Zoar: The Memorial Day program by Ameran Legion Fort Laurens Post 190 will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at the Zoar Cemetery. Participants will march from the Zoar Community Center to the cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the community center. Services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Bolivar Cemetery. Participants will march from the parking lot of the old Bolivar Intermediate School to the cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church fellowship hall. Karen McFadden will be the parade marshal. Music will be provided by the Tuscarawas Valley Middle/High School band. The invocation and benediction will be given by Pastor Floyd Stanfill. Guest speaker will be Will Handrich. Taps will be played by Jayden Copen and Nathan Shilling.

Gnadenhutten: Activities will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with participants marching from the square to the Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery, where services will be held. Music will be provided by Indian Valley students and the high school band. April King, librarian at the Gnadenhutten Public Library, will lead in the singing of the National Anthem.