Where are Manitowoc County's biggest potholes and bumpiest roads? Tell us for a future article.

A patched pothole on Washington Street, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Manitowoc, Wis. There are plans to rebuild the well-traveled road.

MANITOWOC – We love to complain about how bad the roads in Manitowoc County are, but how bad have they really gotten? We want to know!

Send us the photos and videos you've taken of old or rough roads in Manitowoc County. Is there a gaping hole in the pavement near your house? Is the road leading to your favorite grocery store riddled with bumps and cracks?

Show us the worst potholes and battered stretches of road that you've seen in the county. Please send an email to aschafer@gannett.com. Include the photo and where the photo was taken, along with your first and last name and your city of residence.

Your photos may appear in a story about the county's worst potholes and stretches of road.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Where are Manitowoc County's biggest potholes and worst roads?