When, where, and how long you can see the total solar eclipse based on your ZIP code

The April 8 total solar eclipse is less than two weeks away, and Kentuckians on the west side of the state are in luck. With cities like Paducah and Morganfield on the path of totality, this rare celestial event is one you won't want to miss.

Here's what we know about when the eclipse will be visible in Kentucky:

What Kentucky counties will see the 2024 solar eclipse?

Kentucky counties along the path of totality include:

Ballard

Carlisle

Henderson

Livingston

McCracken

Union

What Kentucky zip codes will see the 2024 solar eclipse?

According to United States Zip Codes, many zip codes are on the path of totality. See below:

42021

42024

42001

42086

42081

42420

42419

42459

42437

42053

42406

42056

42003

42002

42461

What Kentucky area codes will see the solar eclipse?

According to the National Phone Number Registry, the state has five area codes. These are 270, 364, 502, 606 and 859. However, only 270 area codes are along the path of totality for the upcoming eclipse.

See the solar eclipse in Arlington

According to Eclipse 2024.org, the partial eclipse begins in Arlington at 1:42 p.m. Totality begins at 3 p.m. and will last for a minute and five seconds.

Part of Carlisle County, Arlington's zip code is 42021 with the area code 270.

See the solar eclipse in Bardwell

The partial eclipse starts at 1:42 p.m. in Bardwell. Totality lasts for close to a minute and 55 seconds, beginning slightly before 3 p.m.

Bardwell, part of Carlisle County, has a zip of 42021 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Barlow

In Barlow, the partial eclipse begins at 1:42 p.m. with totality starting at 2:59 p.m. and lasting almost three minutes.

Barlow is part of Ballard County, with a zip code of 42024 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Camelia

The partial eclipse starts at 1:42 p.m. with totality at 3 p.m. The duration of totality is close to two minutes.

Part of McCracken County, Camelia has a zip code of 42001 or 42086, with an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Carrsville

The partial eclipse begins close to 1:43 p.m. with totality lasting for over two and a half minutes at 3 p.m.

Carrsville is part of Livingston County and has a zip code of 42081 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Henderson

In Henderson, the solar eclipse will be visible starting at 1:45 p.m. with totality at 3:02 p.m. and lasting two and a half minutes.

Part of Henderson County, zip codes are 42420 and 42419, with a 270 area code.

See the solar eclipse in Henshaw

The partial eclipse begins at 1:44 p.m. Totality has a duration of two minutes and 45 seconds, starting at 3:01 p.m.

Henshaw, of Union County, has a zip code of 42459 or 42437 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Ingleside

The partial eclipse starts at 1:42 p.m. Totality starts at 2:59 p.m. and lasts for nearly three minutes.

Part of Ballard County, Ingleside's zip code is 42053 with an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Jonesburg

The partial eclipse begins at 1:45 p.m. Totality begins at 3:02 p.m. for about two minutes and 20 seconds.

Jonesburg, part of Henderson County, has a zip code of 42406 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in La Center

In La Center, the partial solar eclipse begins at 1:42 p.m. Totality has a duration of nearly three minutes, beginning at 2:59 p.m.

Part of Ballard County, La Center has a zip code of 42056 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Louisville

Louisville is not on the path of totality and likely won't experience the same effects as those on the path, as reported by The Courier Journal. The peak totality is set for 3:07 p.m.

See the solar eclipse in Morganfield

The eclipse begins at 1:44 p.m. Totality begins close to 3:02 p.m. for around two minutes and 45 seconds.

Part of Union County, Morganfield has a zip code of 42437 and a 270 area code.

See the solar eclipse in Paducah

The eclipse starts at 1:43 p.m. Totality has a duration of a minute and a half, starting at 3 p.m.

Part of McCracken County, Paducah has multiple zip codes. Primarily, 42001. 42003 and 42002 are also common. It has an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Raleigh

Totality falls at 3:01 p.m. with a duration of nearly three minutes and 15 seconds. The partial eclipse starts at 1:44 p.m.

Part of Union County, Raleigh has a zip code of 42437 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Sturgis

The partial eclipse begins at 1:45 p.m. Totality starts slightly before 3:02 p.m. for over two minutes.

Sturgis, part of Union County, has a zip code of 42459 and an area code of 270.

See the solar eclipse in Uniontown

The partial eclipse starts at 1:45 p.m. with the totality starting at 3:01 p.m. and lasting over three minutes.

Part of Union County, Uniontown has a zip code of 42461 and an area code of 270.

