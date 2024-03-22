Where was the light rail shooting in East Sacramento? See our interactive map for details

One man died Thursday after being shot at a Sacramento Regional Transit light rail station in East Sacramento.

Two other people were hurt in the shooting near Sacramento State student housing.

Around the same time and near the same area, a carjacking happened, according to The Sacramento Police Department.

However, it was not clear Friday whether the carjacking was connected to the homicide.

Sacramento Police investigate a shooting with one dead and two hospitalized at the 65th Street light rail station in East Sacramento on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Paul Kitagaki Jr./pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Where did shooting and carjacking take place in Sacramento?

The Sacramento Police Department received reports about a shooting around 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the University and 65th Street light rail station, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The incident occurred near Wexler Apartments on Folsom Boulevard, a Sacramento State student apartment complex.

Meanwhile, a carjacking was reported near a Dollar Tree store on Folsom Boulevard, police said.

That’s across the street from the light rail station.

See The Sacramento Bee’s interactive map for details:

How to send in a tip

If you were a witness to this event, the Sacramento Police Department wants to hear from you.

People are encouraged to share tips regarding the investigation and can reach out to the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

“Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000,” the department said. “Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.”

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, just after 3:15 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 6500 Block of Q Street for reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one male with at least one gunshot wound. Sadly, the victim was pronounced deceased on… pic.twitter.com/ZzJRaqrKrt — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) March 22, 2024