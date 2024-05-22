When and where was the last airport built in Florida? Naples may become the next

Naples Airport may be moving after 81 years because of an increase in noise complaints. With talk of a new airport swirling, it had us wondering: When was the last time an airport was built in Florida?

Several Florida airports were built for World War II and were converted to commerical airports later on.

So let's go through a history of Florida's airports ― we might be witnessing a new addition soon.

What was Florida's first airport?

Several of Florida's airports began as airfields that were converted into military bases during World War II. Five of Florida's major commercial international airports started as airfields in the 1920s.

Daytona Beach International: This airport began as an airfield in 1928 at Bethune Point. In 1930, it moved to its current location.

Key West International Airport: Key West's airport started as an airfield in 1928. The U.S. Army used it for its operations during World War II. In 1953, it was given its current name.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport: This airport began as a fueling stop in 1928. By 1933, the Navy turned the airfield into an airport. In 1947, it was turned into a municipal airport and by 1967 the airport was open for commercial use.

Miami International Airport: Miami's airport started as an airfield in 1928. In 1945, it was used for military operations during World War II but was returned to the city in 1947.

Tampa International Airport: Tampa International Airport began as an airfield in 1928. In 1950 the airport began offering international flights and in 1971, the airport opened its new terminal.

What's Florida's newest airport?

The newest major commercial airport in the state is Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City which was opened in 2010. It's the first international airport to be opened post-Sept. 11, 2001.

What are the other major commercial airports in Florida?

What kind of airport is the Naples Airport?

Naples Airport is classified as a municipal airport. It's a public airport, but doesn't offer any commercial airlines like Delta, Southwest, American Airlines, or JetBlue.

But if the airport moves to a new location, leaders are thinking of offering commercial services. If airport and city leadership decide to add commercial flights, it'll cost between $1 billion and $1.6 billion.

Why is Naples Airport possibly moving?

Noise complaints. This is the biggest reason airport officials are contemplating a move. The airport received 800 noise complaints last fiscal year from surrounding residents.

Residents complain of early and late flight noise from jets overhead. Room to grow. Naples has grown steadily over time, going from fewer than 1,000 residents in 1949 to over 20,000 inside city limits today. In Collier County, there are more than 419,500 residents.

U.S. News named Naples in the top 10 fastest-growing places in the U.S., and they also named Naples best place to live in the country. Nearby Fort Myers is the fastest growing.

The airport is expected to gain even more traffic as the city's population grows. The possibility of adding commercial flights. If the airport adds commercial services, it'll need more room to accommodate the airlines.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples Airport may become most recent airport built in Florida