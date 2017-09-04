Where is Kate? Duchess of Cambridge spends day with mom Carole amid bombshell baby announcement

Where is Duchess Kate? The 35-year-old royal has remained out of the spotlight, missing a planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London, since announcing on Monday that she's pregnant with baby No. 3.

Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, was seen leaving Kensington Palace late Monday afternoon in a black SUV after spending the day with her daughter.

In fact, Kate's baby news was announced prematurely due to her severe morning sickness. The condition, formally known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, affects one in every 200 pregnancies.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today," the statement said.

The 35-year-old royal is believed to be eight to twelve weeks pregnant.

Prince Harry was the first royal family member to comment publicly on the surprise news, saying he was "very, very happy" for his brother William and Kate. He also added that his sister-in-law was "okay."

Queen Elizabeth said that she was "delighted" to have a sixth great-grandchild. Kate and William's bundle of joy will be born fifth in line to the throne, bumping uncle Harry into sixth place.

Of course, bets are already being made for the royal baby's name -- and a girl named Alice is the favorite at 7/1.

Arthur and Victoria are the next favorites at 10/1, followed by the names Alexander and Alexandra, both at 12/1.

