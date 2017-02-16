Where To Join The National Day Without Immigrants Boycott

Find out if your city is joining in the protests against Donald Trump's anti-immigration executive orders.

A nationwide strike by foreign-born residents in the U.S. and their supporters erupted across the nation Thursday morning, as many businesses and restaurants kept their doors shut.

Organizers sought to bring attention to the economic damage that would ensue under the strict enforcement of two of President Donald Trump’s new executive orders. One of them, issued Jan. 25, mandated the construction of a “physical wall” along the U.S. border with Mexico and boosts efforts by authorities to apprehend and detain undocumented immigrants. The other, implemented Jan. 27, froze travel into the U.S. by refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries for several months.

Protesters have planned boycotts in numerous corners of the U.S., from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Des Moines, Iowa, to Portland, Oregon. Below is a list of the boycott’s highlights from major cities around the country.

New York

Companies in the Big Apple announced their Thursday closure on Twitter, with one Italian restaurant chain using the hashtag #WeWereAllImported, above an image of olive oil, pasta and other goods that trace their origins across the Atlantic.

Chicago

In step with a variety of businesses and restaurants, including a Fresh Market, remaining closed Thursday, celebrity chef Rick Bayless announced that his four eateries in the Windy City would also keep their doors shut in solidarity with the protesters.

Washington, D.C.

A Spanish-born chef in the Capitol made a similar move, promising to keep the doors closed to five of his restaurants Thursday.

An Iraqi man who presides over a restaurant chain, along with his daughter, a finance and marketing company manager, did the same, the New York Times reported.

Los Angeles

The California city’s school district told students and employees not to join walkouts and protests, according to the Los Angeles Times, but restaurants and businesses throughout the area largely expected their workers to stay home Thursday, the local ABC7 reported. Further north in the Golden State, businesses stayed closed in the Bay Area, where Silicon Valley firms have voiced their opposition to the executive orders.

Philadelphia

Restaurants in the City of Brotherly Love posted signs declaring that they would remain closed Thursday, while a rally was set to take place near City Hall in the afternoon.

Further west in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh grocery stores and restaurants kept their doors closed ahead of a planned rally and march.

Boston

At least 11 restaurants and chains remained closed Thursday in the New England city, according to Eater. One of them, Shojo Restaurant, declared that “the beauty of our location in Chinatown is its deep-rooted history in migration, opportunity and innovation,” and affirmed its “resolute belief in diversity.”

Houston

Protesters planned to hold a rally in Houston’s Guadalupe Plaza. Other Texas cities, such as Austin and Dallas, joined in the mass boycott as well.

