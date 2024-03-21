Where do hurricanes form, where do most hit in Florida? We have answers to your questions

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1 but forecasters are already warning the season could be a very active one.

The reason? The combination of La Niña and record-warm water temperatures. La Niña, unlike it's counterpart El Niño, actually helps tropical cyclones to develop by reducing wind shear in the Atlantic basin. Water warm helps fuel tropical storms and hurricanes.

Active La Niña years in 2005 and 2020 set records for the number of named storms.

Here's a look at when and where named storms have historically formed in the Atlantic basin, which covers the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, although storms have formed as early as January and as late as December.

The National Hurricane Center starts issuing its daily tropical outlook reports on May 15. If a storm forms before then, a special report is issued for the life of that storm.

When is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The Atlantic hurricane season is most active between August and October, with the peak occurring Sept. 10.

At what point do storms change from tropical depressions up to major hurricanes?

Here's an explanation of each of the common terms used by the National Hurricane Center. A tropical cyclone is the generic term for everything from tropical depressions to hurricanes:

Tropical depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph (33 knots) or less.

Tropical storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph (34 to 63 knots).

Hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher. In the western North Pacific, hurricanes are called typhoons; similar storms in the Indian Ocean and South Pacific Ocean are called cyclones.

Major hurricane: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph (96 knots) or higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Historic look at when storms, hurricanes first form in Atlantic basin

Here's how an average Atlantic hurricane season appears, based on the period from 1991 to 2020, showing the date when each has occurred.

Based on a 30-year period from 1991 to 2020, an average Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

The first named storm typically forms in mid to late June, while the first hurricane tends to form in early to mid-August.

The first major hurricane forms in late August or early September.

Where tropical storms, hurricanes originate depends on the month

NOAA has plotted where named storms have originated by two-week periods, looking at data from 1815 to 2015.

Where have named storms occurred, by month, in the Atlantic basin?

These maps show where tropical cyclones — including tropical storms and hurricanes — tend to occur during each month of the hurricane season.

These are the number of named storms or hurricanes whose centers pass within 150 nautical miles of a point on the map during a 100-year period. For the Atlantic basin, the analyses are based on data from the 77-year period from 1944 to 2020 (starting at the beginning of the aircraft reconnaissance era) but normalized to 100 years.

See where hurricanes tend to occur, by month

These maps show where hurricanes tend to occur during hurricane season, based on a 100-year period.

Historic look at tracks of past tropical cyclones

Tracks of tropical cyclones from 1851 to 2017 in the North Atlantic and from 1949 to 2017 in the eastern North Pacific.

Hurricane strikes in the continental US

Hurricane strikes on the continental U.S. coastline between 1950 and 2021.

NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information provided a graphic detailing hurricane strikes in the continental U.S. between 1950 and 2021.

In 2022, there were two tropical cyclones that made landfall in the U.S.:

Hurricane Ian made landfall made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane.

In 2023, Hurricane Idalia was the only hurricane to make landfall in the U.S., hitting the Big Bend region of Florida.

Total number of hurricane strikes by county

Maps show the number of hurricane that have each each county along the U.S. coastline from 1900 to 2010.

How many major hurricanes have hit your county?

Maps show how many major hurricane have hit each county along the U.S. coastline from 1900 to 2010.

A major hurricane is one that is a Category 3 or higher, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Maps, graphics show where hurricanes form, landfall by county