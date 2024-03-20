Where to hunt Easter eggs, see the Easter Bunny in Ottawa County

Spring is just around the corner, and with that comes Easter and communities hosting egg hunts for children in the coming weeks.

Thousands of eggs filled with treats and prizes await eager children at events around Ottawa County.

Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider escorts the Easter Bunny from the fire truck to the egg hunt at Lakeview Park at a past event.

Port Clinton

Children ages one and up are invited to join the city of Port Clinton as they host a hunt for about 5,000 colorful eggs at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lakeview Park, 1100 W. Perry St.

It takes a team of volunteers to fill the 5,000 eggs, using money donated from organizations like the Port Clinton Women's Club, the VFW, Elks and Eagles.

Eggs will have candy or tickets for more than 40 prizes, like books, wooden puzzles, stuffed animals, Play-Doh, bubble pin wheels, suction-cup archery sets as well as gift cards from Friendship, Bassett's Markets, Watering Hole at Monsoon Lagoon, Fast Eddie's, Star Lanes at the Harbor bowling alley and McDonalds.

Sandye Ostheimer, administrative assistant to Mayor Mike Snider, said they will start at 10 a.m. and the eggs will go quick.

"It goes really fast," Ostheimer said, who has been organizing the event for the past nine years. "It's a great time for everyone."

There are age brackets for children ages 1 to 3, 4 to 6 and 7 and up, who will be separated into sections in the park and spaced out for time.

This gives adults with multiple children the chance to watch each of them.

The Easter Bunny will also be arriving on a Port Clinton fire truck, joined by city EMS ambulances, Ostheimer said.

Need more eggs?

Just outside the city will be another egg hunt at the new Hopfinger Zimmerman Memorial Park at noon Saturday.

Children ages 12 and under can search for 5,000 eggs.

Hopfinger Zimmerman Memorial Park, a new 80-cre park located in Bay Township, is located at 4909 W. Oak Harbor SE Road.

Lakeside Marblehead

The Marblehead Peninsula Lions will host its annual Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday at James Park in the village of Marblehead, 513 W. Main St.

Lions President Bill Tuttamore said there will be 3,500 eggs for children ages one through 11.

All are invited and children can meet the Easter bunny.

Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday at Adolphus Kraemer Park, 125 N. Church St.

The event will begin in Adolphus Kraemer Park at the Log Cabin with an egg hunt, followed by a candy hunt downtown, and then visits with the Easter Bunny at the Log Cabin.

This event is free to the public and open to children ages 12 and under.

Genoa

Genoa Area Kiwanis and Genoa American Legion present their annual egg hunt at 1 p.m. March 30 at Genoa Veterans Park, 605 Washington St.

Hunts will be held for ages 1 and 2, ages 3 and 4, ages 5 through kindergarten, as well as first, second and third grades. This event is open to all in the Genoa Area School District.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Ottawa County OH: Where to hunt Easter eggs, see Easter Bunny