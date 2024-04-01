Where is the highest point in Rhode Island? What about the lowest? We'll tell you.

Rhode Island is a pretty flat state.

Not as flat as Florida, which is the flattest state in the country, but flat enough that come leaf-peeping season we don’t get the same recognition as our other New England counterparts that have more mountainous views.

But even so, every state has both a highest and lowest point, and one What and Why RI reader recently wrote in asking, “What’s Rhode Island’s highest point? And what’s RI’s lowest point?”

Let’s get into it.

What's Rhode Island's highest point?

The highest point in Rhode Island is Jerimoth Hill in Foster, with an elevation of 812 feet. The land was settled by farmer John Brown, who named the hill after his brother Jerimoth Brown.

Ranked against the highest peak in every state, Jerimoth Hill comes in 46th, edging out Woodall Mountain (Mississippi, 806 feet), Driskill Mountain (Louisiana, 535 feet), Ebright Azimuth (Delaware, 450 feet) and Britton Hill (Florida, 345 feet).

You can hike Jerimoth Hill. It’s a 0.3 mile out-and-back trail off Route 101 at pole 212. It's less than a mile from the Connecticut border. There’s only 6 feet of elevation gain, so anyone can do it.

But the AllTrails reviews, a popular hiking site, suggest you might not want to.

“Anti climatic,” “not much to see,” and “quick little trail” are among the recent reviews. The hikers who are most interested in it tend to be “peak baggers,” the name for people who are on a mission to summit the highest peak in all 50 states.

The short hike takes you to a small clearing in the woods. There’s no view to speak of – this is no Mount Washington, New England’s highest peak – but there is a United States Geological Survey marker.

Fun fact: Up until the 1940s it was believed that Durfee Hill in Glocester was the highest point in the state, but when the government released new surveys it turned out Durfee Hill was just a little shy of the title, at 804 feet.

What's the lowest point in Rhode Island?

While some states have points that dip well below sea level, such as Death Valley in Nevada, the lowest point in Rhode Island is sea level.

Rhode Island has about 400 miles of coastline, giving plenty of opportunities to stand at the so-called lowest point of the state.

