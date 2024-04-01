Where to get free solar eclipse glasses in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — It’s almost time for the solar eclipse everyone has been talking about for nearly a year, and whether or not you’re in the path of totality, you’ll still need a way to safely look at the sun.

The 2024 total solar eclipse will begin around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, and will peak at 11:11 a.m., ending by 12:23 p.m. for those viewing from San Diego County.

While the West Coast won’t see the sun completely disappear during this celestial event, those in San Diego will see about 60 to 65% of the eclipse, making it the best place to view the solar eclipse in California.

It is never safe to look directly at the sun, so there are special viewing glasses you need to wear if you’re planning to look up.

For those planning to view the total solar eclipse from San Diego County, there are several places locally you can get solar viewing glasses for free.

Warby Parker

Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses at all of its locations nationwide starting April 1. San Diego County locations include Warby Parker The Forum Carlsbad, Warby Parker UTC in La Jolla, and Warby Parker Fashion Valley on Friars Road.

San Diego County Library Branches

San Diego County Libraries area holding themed events leading up to April 8. Click here for a full list of events like solar eclipse storytimes, viewing parties, eclipse crafts, a dance party and more. The libraries will have viewing glasses or viewers to share with those in attendance.

Ahead of the event, solar eclipse glasses can be picked up at local, county and city libraries in San Diego County.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In recently unveiled a new solar eclipse-themed menu item. The new Blackout Slush Float — a cotton candy and dragonfruit flavored slush topped with ice cream — is now available at locations nationwide. To go with it, a pair of solar eclipse glasses comes with each purchase.

Fleet Science Center

The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park is holding an Eclipse Viewing Party during the April 8 event. Those planning on attending can make their own eclipse projector with Studio X or purchase eclipse glasses from The North Star Science Store.

Luminary Society members can enjoy a meet and greet with visiting astronomers, complimentary coffee, pastries, refreshments and solar eclipse glasses.

You can also watch the totality right here in San Diego, with a live feed of the solar eclipse at the Fleet Science Center’s Heikoff Giant Dome Theater from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

If you can’t get a hold of solar eclipse glasses ahead of the big day, you can create a DIY pinhole projector with help from NASA.

Don’t try to take a photo of the solar eclipse with your phone or camera as the sunlight can damage your camera lens without the right gear.

Click here to view an interactive map of California for the exact time when the eclipse will begin, and what percentage of the sun will be covered in your city.

