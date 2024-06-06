Where is former President Trump today? He is making campaign stops in California, Arizona

Former President Donald Trump was to visit Arizona Thursday for a town hall event at a north Phoenix megachurch.

Trump was expected to take questions from voters on Thursday afternoon in an event hosted by Turning Point Action, the Arizona-based conservative group founded by MAGA personality Charlie Kirk and its political action committee.

He will appear at Dream City Church, 13613 N Cave Creek Road. It's the second time he has made a campaign stop at that venue. The event was expected to start at about 2 p.m. Arizona time.

The event was to be livestreamed, including by the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Trump comes to Arizona as part of a swing through the West, including fundraising stops in California. He was expected to appear in Las Vegas Sunday.

Last week, Trump was found guilty of 34 charges related to a hush-money scheme during the 2016 election, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony.

