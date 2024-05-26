Where do female veterans call home in Missouri? See maps about this growing population

While women have always been a part of military operations, the military has not always allowed them to serve in all positions and they haven’t always gotten recognition for their service. As opportunities for women in the US military have increased, the population of female veterans in the US has also grown.

Since 2010, the population of female veterans in the United States has increased by 81,000. With the total number of veterans and the number of male veterans decreasing every year, women are making up a larger proportion of the veteran population.

Where do female veterans live? The map below shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each state in the US. Alaska and and Virginia boast the highest proportion of female veterans. Alaska has nearly 29 female veterans per 1,000 women in the state.

Missouri ranks No. 30 in the country for the number of female veterans, with about 13 veterans for every 1,000 women in the state.

In all, an estimated 342,000 veterans lived in Missouri as of 2022, about 7.1% of the state’s population, according to Census data.

This map shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each county in Missouri.

The counties with the highest populations of women who are veterans are Pulaski County, which includes Waynesville and Fort Leonard Wood, and Johnson County, home to Warrensburg and the Whiteman Air Force Base.

See how Kansas compares as a home for woman veterans.