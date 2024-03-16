Where are your favorite city parks and public spaces?

In recent years, the popularity of parks, open spaces, and trails has grown immensely. So, USA TODAY 10Best is celebrating great public spaces across the country by looking for the best.

We've teamed up with a panel of experts to select 20 nominees in each of five categories, from best city park to best main street, and now it's your turn to decide the winners by voting for your favorites.

Voting ends on Monday, April 8 at noon ET, and you can vote once per day, per category.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best City Park

City parks provide space to connect with nature and the community, and the best of them offer a variety of activities and attractions for residents and visitors, from playgrounds and community gardens to skate parks and live performances. We're celebrating these verdant havens by looking for the best city parks across the United States.

An expert panel has nominated their top picks, and now it's your turn to determine the winners by voting for your favorites.

Best Main Street

Main streets across the United States are experiencing a renaissance. Once abandoned and boarded up as people shifted to the suburbs, these iconic thoroughfares are now thriving.

These 20 places with charming main streets — nominated by an expert panel for being the best in the U.S. — offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities.

Best Public Square

Public squares have long been the keystones of American communities, serving as the stage for everything from farmers’ markets to historic speeches. They're the heartbeats of cities, where culture pulses and people gather.

These 20 public squares have been nominated by an expert panel as the best in the United States, not just for their aesthetic value, but also their historical significance and communal importance.

Best Recreational Trail

Recreational trails have popped up across the country, providing people with new ways to explore the great outdoors and get some exercise.

These 20 trails — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the U.S. — offer more than just a walk in the park, allowing users to bike, walk, and run (and sometimes even skate and explore by horseback), all while enjoying nature's grandeur.

Best Riverwalk

Cities across the United States have transformed their riverfront areas into multi-use spaces for recreational purposes, cultural activities, dining, and nightlife. And strolling along any of these 20 riverwalks — nominated by an expert panel as the best in the country — offers an experience that combines the serenity of nature with the liveliness of city life.

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10best.usatoday.com on Wednesday, April 17.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Where are the best parks and public spaces?