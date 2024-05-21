When and where to expect severe storms Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Today will be windy, hot and humid, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s. The record for today is 93, set in 1941.

Several bands of strong-to-severe storms will sweep across the region this evening. All severe weather hazards are possible, with a big emphasis on damaging winds, which could reach 80 mph in a couple of the storms. Large hail, up to golf ball-sized, and a couple of tornadoes are also possible.

A level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather is possible for areas northwest of St. Louis. The timing is still on track for 7 p.m. to midnight. Prime time in the St. Louis metropolitan area will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.









There will be no storm threat for Wednesday morning. More storms may develop south of I-70 on Wednesday, but they don’t look as severe as Tuesday’s weather.

There will be an almost daily risk of thunderstorms through the weekend. Exact timing, coverage and intensity are difficult to pin down in this pattern. While there is a blanket chance for storms each day, it is important to note that there will be a lot of dry time between rounds of storms as well.

