Where is Elk Grove’s affordable housing? Here’s a roundup of apartments and planned sites

Finding an affordable living arrangement in Elk Grove isn’t always the easiest task.

The median gross rent in Elk Grove is nearly 60% of the city’s per-capita income, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, which covers 2018 through 2022. That’s well above the rate for Sacramento County (48%) and California as a whole (49%).

It doesn’t mean there aren’t affordable living options in Elk Grove. However, there is limited space and availability.

There are currently 18 affordable apartment complexes in Elk Grove. Options for apartment complexes range from about $850 to $1,400, while single-family homes typically rent for about $1,250 to $1,750 a month. Elk Grove has affordable rental housing for as low as $630 for qualifying households.

Of the 18 affordable apartment compounds, four are reserved for senior living:

▪ Renwick Square Senior Apartments, 3227 Renwick Ave. 149 units.

▪ Seasons Senior Apartments, 7301 Bilby Road. 221 units.

▪ Vintage at Laguna Senior Apartments, 9210 Big Horn Blvd. 157 units.

▪ Vintage at Laguna II Senior Apartments, 9204 Big Horn Blvd. 68 units.

The remaining 14 are reserved for single or multi families with qualifying income.

There are six apartment complexes in Elk Grove with 100 units or fewer on site:

▪ Avery Gardens, 7015 Elk Grove Blvd. 63 units.

▪ Bow Street Apartments, 8740 Auberry Drive. 97 units.

▪ The Gardens at Quail Run Apartments, 10120 Bruceville Road. 95 units.

▪ Stoneridge at Elk Grove, 8515 Elk Grove Florin Road. 95 units.

▪ Village Crossing Apartments, 9241 Bruceville Road. 100 units.

▪ Waterman Square, 9150 Waterman Road. 83 units.

The remaining eight apartment complexes in Elk Grove all have more than 100 units on site:

▪ Agave Apartment Homes, 10070 Willard Parkway. 187 units.

▪ Crossings/Stoneridge at Elk Grove, 8575 Elk Grove Florin Road. 115 units.

▪ Geneva Pointe, 8280 Geneva Pointe Drive. 150 units.

▪ Montego Falls, 9950 Bruceville Road. 132 units.

▪ Ridge Apartments, 8151 Civic Center Drive. 202 units.

▪ Terracina at Elk Grove, 9440 West Stockton Blvd. 123 units.

▪ Terracina at Laguna Creek, 9274 Franklin Blvd. 135 units.

▪ Terracina at Park Meadows, 8875 Lewis Stein Road. 116 units.

▪ Village Crossing Apartments, 9241 Bruceville Road. 100 units.

Where are planned affordable housing sites?

Deputy City Manager Kara Reddig said that Elk Grove has plans to develop more affordable housing options to serve its current residents and those who move to Elk Grove in the future.

“The city is funding new apartment complexes affordable to households earning up to 80% of the area median income,” Reddig said. “Nearly 800 such units are under construction right now. These can be a good option for those who qualify.”

The California Department of Housing and Community Development reports that the low-income limit in Sacramento is around $60,000.

One potential site reserved for Mutual Housing California is in Old Town, at 9220-9244 Elk Grove Blvd. According to a city report, the city is planning on this location being an 89-unit affordable housing for low-income senior citizens.

Another site, Sheldon Farms North, is located at 8851 Bruceville Road is planned for affordable housing for low-income families and proposed by developer Abode Communities.

Oak Rose Apartments, a 67-unit permanent supportive housing project that was originally planned at Elk Grove Boulevard and Kent Street on the eastern edge of the city’s Old Town neighborhood, will be located at 8484 Elk Grove Florin Road, near Calvine Road, following a tentative agreement the city announced in January.

The Pardes Apartments, located at 8310 Poppy Ridge Road, is a 236-unit affordable apartment complex developed by CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development. It will include 84 one-bedroom, 72 two-bedroom and 80 three-bedroom apartments. Unit sizes are expected to range from 629 to 1,339 square feet. It is expected to open by February.

Project Elevate is Elk Grove’s vision to bring a “midtown-like” area in the heart of the city. It will consist of 200 urban apartments centered on a half-acre village park. The city said 15% of the apartment units will be designated for affordable housing. It will be located at Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards between Big Timber and Civic Center drives.

Despite the affordable housing options on the horizon, Reddig said tenants looking to occupy those units — including young adults who reside in Elk Grove with their parents, aiming to move out — need to apply for them.

“Though there’s no way to specifically set them aside for adult children still living with their parents in Elk Grove,” Reddig said. “When a complex is ready to start leasing, we work with our public affairs team to get the word out to residents who may be interested in applying.”