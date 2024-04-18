Where Eatonville ranks as potential Black history museum site

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Eatonville has ranked high among sites being considered for the state’s first Museum of Black History.

The city — one of the first self-governing Black municipalities in the U.S. — ranked No. 2 among the top four candidates from the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force. The process was created by House Bill 1441, which was approved in the 2023 Florida Legislature.

St. Johns County ranked No. 1, with Sarasota and Opa-Locka ranking at No. 3 and 4 respectively.

