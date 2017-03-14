Where To Eat For Free On Pi Day

From Delish

Happy Pi Day! March 14 used to be a holiday for just mathematicians, but in recent years it's turned into a pie free-for-all, and we couldn't be happier. These are the best deals and freebies of the day.

Achatz Homemade Pie Co.

Celebrate Pi Day with slices of pie (of course). All slices will be on sale for $3.14.

Bertucci's

From Tuesday, March 14 to Thursday, March 16, buy any large brick oven pizza and get a small pizza for only $3.14.

Bojangles'

Enjoy three of Bojangles' Sweet Potato Pies at the Pi Day appropriate price of $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze will be offering $3.14 whole pizzas all day long, at all locations on March 14. Look out for behind-the-scenes coverage on Facebook Live and Snapchat, and a special Snapchat Pi Day filter.

Pi Day, Pi Day, gotta get down on Pi Day-join us on 3/14 for $3.14 pies. *Limit one per order, in-restaurant only.* 🍕 #HowDoYouBlaze pic.twitter.com/2YGkKfHpcc - Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) March 9, 2017

Boston Market

On Tuesday, March 14, bring in a Pi Day coupon available on BostonMarket.com (or show it on your phone) and enjoy a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with the purchase of any individual meal and drink.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's is honoring Pi Day by offering a free slice of pecan pie with a $10 purchase. Redeem the offer online by entering promo code PIDAY.

Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie's is celebrating Pi Day on March 13 AND 14 by offering customers a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 with any purchase of Howie Bread. The offer is available at all Hungry Howie's locations, with the exception of those in Florida (Sorry, Sunshine State).

Marie Callender's

Marie Callender's has teamed up with 10Below Ice Cream and Andy Cohen to create a limited-edition, pie-infused ice cream creation. The new Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frozen Pie features tea-flavored ice cream and is topped with some of Andy's favorite foods, like strawberries and chocolate. The first 314 people to come through 10Below's 132 Allen St. location on March 14 with the golden ticket will receive the pie for free.

Pi Pizzeria

The fun at Pi Pizzeria starts on March 13. Enjoy Happy Hour specials and Pi Memorization Contest for ages 15 and younger, with the winner receiving a $50 Pi gift card and Pi Pizzeria T-shirt. Additionally, you can buy one large pizza and get another pizza for just $3.14. On March 14, that deal will still be available, and if you have the birth date of March 14 and have the ID to prove it, you'll get a free large pizza. There will also be a Pi Memorization Contest for adults, with the winner receiving a $100 gift card.

Pieology Pizzeria

All day long, pizzas will be sold for just $3.14. To claim the deal, all you have to do is become a PieLife member. After joining, you'll receive an email confirmation and a coupon for the $3.14 pizza, which you will then show at the register.

Pi Day is coming! Join Pie Life & get one custom pizza for $3.14 at participating locations on 3/14. Sign up here: https://t.co/4qtGhIL9oa pic.twitter.com/UzS8Cyzv5I - Pieology Pizzeria (@pieology) March 8, 2017

Schlotzsky's

Pi Day also coincides with National Potato Chip Day. In honor of the double celebration, Schlotzsky's is offering a free bag of chips with the purchase of a medium sandwich on drink at all of their restaurants nationwide.

The Pizza Press

Celebrate Pi Day with The Pizza Press by getting a $3.14 pizza with purchase of any drink. To redeem, show the coupon at the register.

Our favorite day of the year is here! Come celebrate Pi Day with The Pizza Press by gettin… https://t.co/pr9qCTnTrF pic.twitter.com/JeL1F2OpUP - The Pizza Press (@thepizzapress) March 11, 2017

Villa Italian Kitchen

Participating Villa Italian Kitchen locations nationwide will celebrate Pi Day by offering full-size Neapolitan Cheese Pizzas to guests for just $3.14 each. Just download the coupon on their website.