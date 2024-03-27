When and where you can donate blood

David Trinko, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 27—The American Red Cross set several blood donation opportunities to help meet the demand for blood and platelets.

Area opportunities include:

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 28: Bath High School, 2850 Bible Road, Lima

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: Ohio State University Lima Perry Webb Student Life Building, 4240 Campus Drive, Building 3000, Lima

Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: Eagles, 1600 E. 5th St., Delphos

Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima

8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10: Lima Central Catholic High School, 720 S. Cable Road, Lima

Noon-6 p.m. Monday, April 15: Faith Alliance Church, 6670 New Knoxville Ave., New Bremen

Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17: Waynesfield-Goshen High School, 500 N. Westminster St., Waynesfield

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18: Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, 200 St. Clair St., St. Marys

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 19: First Church of New Knoxville, 105 St. Marys St., New Knoxville

Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima

The Red Cross noted only 3 out of 100 people donate blood. Donors between March 25 and April 7 will receive a T-shirt for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."