When and where you can donate blood
Mar. 27—The American Red Cross set several blood donation opportunities to help meet the demand for blood and platelets.
Area opportunities include:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 28: Bath High School, 2850 Bible Road, Lima
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima
11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2: Ohio State University Lima Perry Webb Student Life Building, 4240 Campus Drive, Building 3000, Lima
Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: Eagles, 1600 E. 5th St., Delphos
Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10: Lima Central Catholic High School, 720 S. Cable Road, Lima
Noon-6 p.m. Monday, April 15: Faith Alliance Church, 6670 New Knoxville Ave., New Bremen
Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 16: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17: Waynesfield-Goshen High School, 500 N. Westminster St., Waynesfield
7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18: Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, 200 St. Clair St., St. Marys
Noon-6 p.m. Friday, April 19: First Church of New Knoxville, 105 St. Marys St., New Knoxville
Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23: American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House Lima, 610 S. Collett St., Lima
The Red Cross noted only 3 out of 100 people donate blood. Donors between March 25 and April 7 will receive a T-shirt for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."