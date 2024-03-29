Where does the Skytrain go at Miami’s airport? What to know about the revived service
The Skytrain at Miami International Airport has been out of service for six months. Now, it’s back up and running.
Here’s what to know about the terminal trains:
What is the Skytrain?
Concourse transit: Skytrain is an elevated train that spares MIA passengers long treks through Concourse D. The $130 million rail service, with four stations, opened in 2010 to serve the mile-long concourse. The system is designed to move 9,000 passengers an hour.
Where does Skytrain go?
Route: The mile-long track runs above Concourse D at Miami International Airport. The concourse is used by American Airlines, the airport’s leading carrier.
Stops: The free rail cars are moving again between Stations 2, 3 and 4, a span that runs from gates D24 to D46. Station 1 remains closed for repairs. Ground shuttles will continue operating between Stations 1 and 2, about a quarter-mile distance. Full Skytrain service is expected to resume by summer. Skytrain’s Station 1 sits above Gate D17, home to American’s Admirals Club lounge.
Why did the Skytrain stop running?
Emergency: Miami-Dade County ordered an emergency shutdown of Skytrain in September after inspectors saw “extensive structural cracking” in the columns that support the system.
Fallout: With Skytrain out of service, passengers either had to catch ground shuttles or walk up to a mile to their gates.