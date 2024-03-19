Where does property tax relief for disabled veterans stand in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of veterans gathered at the Kansas Statehouse on Monday, pushing for property tax relief.

“We’re the bread basket of America. Everyone loves their veterans here in Kansas. We need to have the Legislature step forward and do the right thing,” said Marine Corps veteran Roland Mayhew.

Rep. Pat Proctor is one of several legislators championing efforts to cut property taxes for disabled veterans. A bill that passed the House last year would have provided a property tax exemption for veterans, which would increase based on their level of disability.

However, the bill was “gutted” in the Senate and substituted with content related to sales tax exemptions for veterans instead.

“They took out the contents gut-and-go style and put in a sales tax exemption, which is great, but it’s not going to keep veterans in the state, which is the objective of the bill,” Proctor told Kansas Capitol Bureau.

The Senate passed the substitute bill last week. However, Proctor is hoping the new legislation can be worked through in a conference committee to include the original content.

To track where the bill stands at the statehouse, click here.

