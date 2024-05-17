Where does Barron Trump go to high school? Info about the academy, former president's son

Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump's youngest son and his only son with wife Melania Trump, is graduating high school Friday, May 17, at a private Florida high school.

He's one of 116 seniors getting their diploma at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. Donald Trump was expected to be at his son's graduation after the judge in his New York business fraud trial canceled court for the day.

The 18-year-old has attended Oxbridge since moving to Palm Beach after his father left the White House.

Interest in Barron Trump, the high school and his future plans are sending people to search engine sites for answers.

Here's what we know.

5 things to know about Oxbridge Academy, Barron Trump's high school

Oxbridge Academy is a college-preparatory school for grades 6-12.

The school describes itself as using an interdisciplinary academic approach to foster "the development of extraordinary leaders, thinkers, problem solvers, and world changers, enabling them to learn essential skills in the classroom, laboratory, art studio, or athletic field."

Annual tuition in the upper school is $41,500, which includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and textbooks, along with college counseling services.

Annual graduating classes receive 100% acceptance to four-year colleges and universities, with 50% attending a top 100 U.S. university or a top 50 liberal arts college.

The school asked the public, media and the curious to stay away from today's graduation, which is "private and by invitation only."

Where is Oxbridge Academy, Florida?

Oxbridge Academy is located on 54 acres in West Palm Beach, at 3151 North Military Trail.

It's about five miles northwest of Mar-a-Lago Club, where Barron Trump lives with his parents.

6 things to know about Barron Trump

Barron Trump turned 18 years old on March 20, 2024.

He's been kept out of the spotlight and media headlines.

Barron Trump is taller than his siblings (Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump) and his parents.

He likes soccer.

He's a "computer whiz of sorts."

Barron Trump occasionally offers Donald Trump political advice.

How tall is Barron Trump?

Viktor Knavs (from left), Melania Trump, Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump and Bethesda-by-the-Sea Rector the Rev. Tim Schenck await the arrival of the casket of Amalija Knavs at the church in January 2024.

Barron Trump is 6 feet 7 inches tall.

Donald Trump is 6 feet 4 inches tall, and Melania Trump is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Where will Barron Trump go to college?

That's not known at this time.

Donald Trump has said he believed Barron would follow in his footsteps by attending the University of Pennsylvania. Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany attended the University of Pennsylvania.

There has been speculation Barron Trump would choose New York University in Manhattan, where he lived until his father was sworn in as president in 2017.

Trump recently told Newsweek it looks as if Barron is mulling other options now.

“Right now, he’s doing a great job,” Trump told the weekly news magazine. “He has great marks. He’s going to be going to college soon. And we’re looking at some colleges that are different than they were two months ago.

Is Barron Trump a Florida delegate at Republican National Convention?

It was reported earlier this month Barron Trump would be a Florida delegate at July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

On May 10, former first lady Melania Trump said that while her son was "honored" by the selection he "declined" the role due to "prior commitments."

Contributors: Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post; Natasha Lovato, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Barron Trump graduates from Oxbridge in West Palm Beach. Up next: College?