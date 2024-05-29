Where DEI efforts at Charlotte colleges and universities stand after UNC System ruling

An almost five-year-old policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion at North Carolina public universities has been repealed after a vote by the UNC System Board of Governors, according to the News & Observer.

The diversity policy repeal was passed last week by the 24-member UNC System board by a majority 22-2 vote. The policy change removes 2019 regulations that established various DEI positions, such as the UNC System Diversity & Inclusion Council.

It was created in 2020 with the implementation of UNC policy 300.8.5, which required diversity and inclusion services and officers for all 17 UNC System institutions.

The policy manual section, adopted in 2019, required that a designated UNC System Office diversity and inclusion liaison and a D&I officer be appointed at each UNC System institution and participate in a UNC System D&I council.

The DEI council features members from 18 UNC system universities, including NC State University, UNC Charlotte, NC A&T State University, and North Carolina Central University.

This repeal can potentially dismantle several DEI positions already put in place in the UNC system.

UNC System President Peter Hans said that neutrality on political controversies is the role of public universities; however, students and staff are still allowed to encounter “competing ideas,” said Hans.

“No one can speak for the whole university community on contentious issues because the university is not of one mind about anything,” Hans said.

Eight universities, including NC State University, UNC Charlotte, NC A&T State University, and NC Central University, currently have extensive DEI programs and initiatives.

DEI at Charlotte-area colleges and universities

Charlotte area institutions also have set plans outlining their diversity goals. At Queens University, the school details a university commitment to “attract, recruit, develop, and retain faculty and staff with diverse identities who are committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion at Queens University,” according to the university website.

Davidson College says it “strives to sustain a culture of belonging for staff, faculty, and students from diverse cultures, ethnicities, races, religions, sexual orientations, gender identities, ages, national origins, socio-economic backgrounds, and abilities, our policies do not discriminate,”

Johnson C. Smith University’s DEI policy states it does not discriminate on any basis in its admissions process, and the DEI position at the university solely seeks to improve the student experience and the university.

“DEI fosters inter- and cross-cultural communication, critical inclusivity, and understanding of educational equity among faculty, staff, and students,” said Johnson C. Smith, President Valerie Kinloch, in an emailed statement to The Charlotte Observer in response to the UNC System board action.

UNC Charlotte attaches its inclusiveness to its mission as a university and an academic institution. The school says,” We believe that the well-being of our university hinges upon diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to a statement on the school’s diversity and inclusion website.

UNC Charlotte offers programs like observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, Native American Heritage Month, and an inclusive excellence grant. These grants provide funding for events, activities, and projects that “promote equity and foster inclusion,” the school said.

DEI policies at NC state schools

North Carolina Central University implements training, committees, and student leadership to involve diverse voices in the university. To spotlight inclusion, the university held a Native American Law Students Powwow and a Homecoming Drag Show.

NC Central also operates multicultural centers on its campus.

Elizabeth City State University recognizes the value that inclusion brings to its campus.

The school says it” values inclusion, and our goal is to ensure that our campus community is diverse and inclusive for all,” according to its website.

Elizabeth City State offers training and awareness campaigns on military student experiences, gender, sexuality, and sexual violence as part of the university’s DEI initiative.

Fayetteville State University values diversity through its large number of minority students. The school holds diversity, equity and inclusion as one of its ten core values and maintains an 80% minority student body, according to the Fayetteville State University Leadership online page.

”Our campus celebrates inclusivity and is proud to have a vibrant community of minority students who bring unique perspectives, the university said.”

North Carolina A&T says it “is committed to expanding diversity and enhancing inclusion by promoting and cultivating rich exchange of ideas and broad cultural awareness.”

The university is undergoing these commitments with its “Preeminence 2030: North Carolina A&T Blueprint.” The plan aims to achieve five goals outlined by the university by 2030. One proposed goal is to “foster a more diverse and inclusive campus community by promoting cultural awareness, collegiality, and respect for diverse people and cultures.”